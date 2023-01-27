Hotfix - Patch 1.0.3b

• Added multi-color damage texts, and made standard hits white in color for easy reading on dark scenarios and critical hits should now display a larger font in yellow color.

• Fixed an issue where launch the game with a 16:10 aspect ratio would render the game unplayable - Now the game will boot at 16:9 and all 16:10 resolutions will not appear until full support is added.

• Fixed a frustrating problem where enemies slain out of the playable area would drop their chests on unreachable positions.

• Fixed a slight miscalculation which resulted on wrong timestamps being sent to the statistics controller, which in turn made the quest "Fulltime" harder to complete than it should.

• Fixed a collision problem with the spell "Light Phalanx", which made it pierce the same enemy twice.

• Fixed an issue where one of the Story collectibles would never appear, because it was a duplicate.