Version 0.63 Alpha

Info

■ Our voxel in the game is completely reworked. Every claim will be reset.

■ On each beginner claim you are not allowed to use the excavator01, just the miniexcavator01

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added information about early access to main menu

■ Added missing help instructions

■ Added missing error messages

■ Added missing popup messages

■ Fixed error with wrong help interaction for vehicle "minidumptruck01"

Inputs

■ Added input "1" to toggle door for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Added input "3" to move axis down for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached

■ Added input "4" to move axis up for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached

Images

■ Added more logos for our streaming partners

■ Added new inventory icon for "helmet01 + headlight01"

■ Changed inventory icon for "flashlight01"

■ Changed inventory icon for "helmet01"

■ Changed texture for worldmap

■ Changed texture for minimap

■ Changed texture for stars in the night

■ Added some blur effects to menues, makes easier to read texts

Level Design

■ Voxel of the active Claims 3, 4, 7 and 8 had to be re-created and reshaped due to performance adjustments

■ Voxel of the active Beginner Claims A - F had to be re-created and reshaped due to performance adjustments

■ Corrections to the rest of the map within the framework of the performance adjustments

■ The remaining Voxel Claim 9 had to be reworked due to performance adjustments

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim A

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim F

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 04

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 08

■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 09

Voxel

■ Added different dirt layers to voxel

■ Added claim 05

■ Added claim 06

■ Reworked functions for voxel

■ Fixed error with load voxel data for clients

■ Added function to show "voxel sync edits" in progress on playerhud

■ Fixed error with loading voxel data

Multiplayer

■ Added function to save client data

■ Added function to mark host with star on playerlist

■ Added function to mark host with star behind playername

■ Reworked network code for multiplayer

■ Improved network traffic for multiplayer

■ Synced voxel

■ Synced attached item "washingplantportable01" for clients

■ Synced sound for object "door01"

■ Synced sound for object "door02"

■ Synced rotation for object "barrier01"

■ Synced held actor

■ Synced attached items to other item

■ Synced shoppingbay

■ Synced loadingbay

■ Synced inventory items

■ Synced fill values for items

■ Synced object "barrier01"

■ Synced object "claimboard01"

■ Synced object "container01"

■ Synced object "container02"

■ Synced object "dumpster01"

■ Synced object "fireplace01"

■ Synced object "mobilhome01"

■ Synced item "tent01"

■ Synced item "oillamp01"

■ Synced item "bed01"

■ Synced item "skillet01"

■ Synced item "storagerack01"

■ Synced item "storagerack02"

■ Synced item "storagerack03"

■ Synced item "weightingscale01"

■ Synced item "weightingscale02"

■ Synced item "worklight01"

■ Synced item "worklight02"

■ Synced item "table01"

■ Synced item "table02"

■ Synced item "beacon01"

■ Synced item "beacon02"

■ Synced item "beacon03"

■ Synced item "paper boxes"

■ Synced item "usablebox01"

■ Synced item "usablebox02"

■ Synced item "usablebox03"

■ Synced item "wood boxes"

■ Synced item "bucket01"

■ Synced item "bucket02"

■ Synced item "bucket03"

■ Synced item "bucket04"

■ Synced item "bucket05"

■ Synced item "goldtable01"

■ Synced item "handshovel01"

■ Synced item "shovel01"

■ Synced item "shovel02"

■ Synced item "shovel03"

■ Synced item "higbanker01"

■ Synced item "washingplantportable01"

■ Synced item "washingplantportable02"

■ Synced item "helmet01"

■ Synced item "flashlight01"

■ Synced item "headlight01"

■ Synced item "lid01"

■ Synced item "hammer01"

■ Synced item "goldbar01"

■ Synced item "mold01"

■ Synced item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Synced item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Synced item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Synced item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Synced item "goldnugget01"

■ Synced item "minersmoss"

■ Synced item "bottleS"

■ Synced item "bottleM"

■ Synced item "bottleL"

■ Synced item "funnel01"

■ Synced item "safe01"

■ Synced item "waterbasin01"

■ Synced item "waterbasin02"

■ Synced item "waterbasin03"

■ Synced item "waterbasin04"

■ Synced item "waterbasin05"

■ Synced item "waterbasinframe01"

■ Synced item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Synced item "goldpan01"

■ Synced item "metaldetector01"

■ Synced vehicle "buggy01"

■ Synced vehicle "buggy02"

■ Synced vehicle "pickup01"

■ Synced vehicle "pickup02"

■ Synced vehicle "truck01"

■ Synced vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Synced vehicle "campervan01"

■ Synced vehicle "excavator01"

■ Synced vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Synced trailer "trailer01"

■ Synced trailer "lowloader01"

■ Synced trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Synced track rotation for vehicle "excavator01" for clients

■ Synced track rotation for vehicle "miniexcavator01" for clients

■ Synced engine sounds for vehicle "excavator01" for clients

■ Synced engine sounds for vehicle "miniexcavator01" for clients

■ Synced excavator movement speed settings for clients

■ Fixed error with kick players

■ Fixed error with load voxel edits as passenger

■ Fixed error with attach inventory items from other players for client after join the game

■ Fixed error with can not teleport to claim after first join for clients

■ Fixed error with can not close chat window while player on desktop

■ Fixed error with wrong character scale after exit the vehicle as passenger

■ Fixed error with show correct text for clients on object "claimboard01"

■ Fixed error with can not start driving with a vehicle for clients

■ Fixed error with did not see items, if player in a vehicle

■ Fixed error with offset fillvalue for item "minersmoss" for clients

■ Fixed error with show attached items for clients

■ Fixed error with move attached minersmoss to item "washingplantportable02" while attached to vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible01"

■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible02"

■ Fixed client sync error if attach item to other item

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed client sync error to show water animation for item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed client sync error to toggle buttons for item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "dirt" for items

■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "water" for items

■ Fixed client sound if pay something in store

■ Fixed error with destroy character after closing the session

Activated

■ Activated claim 05

■ Activated claim 06

■ Activated auroras for the night

■ Activated weather system

■ Activated item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox01"

■ Activated item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox02"

Reworked

■ Reworked function to open/close widgets

■ Reworked store

■ Reworked environment around the store

■ Reworked storageracks for store

■ Reworked loadingbays for all vehicles

■ Reworked loadingbays for all items

■ Reworked functions for held item

■ Reworked hydraulic connection for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Reworked hydraulic connection for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Reworked vehicle "trailer01"

■ Reworked vehicle "pickup01"

■ Reworked vehicle "pickup02"

■ Reworked building "gasstation01"

■ Reworked movements for item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Reworked camera system for items

■ Reworked camera system for vehicles

Functionality

■ Added additional lights for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Added additional lights for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Added function to control lights automatically for day and night

■ Added function to press esc, if player wanna leave item camera

■ Added function to switch active inventory slot with mouse wheel

■ Added function to toggle setting "ghost" in options

■ Added function to select multiple items at npc "store"

■ Added function to select multiple items at npc "customizer"

■ Added function to select multiple items at npc "seller"

■ Added function to check status of power or water, if player try to detach items

■ Added function to transport items and vehicle on trailer "lowloader01"

■ Added function to transport vehicle "miniexcavator01" on vehicle "trailer01"

■ Added function to show players on minimap

■ Added function to show vehicles on minimap

■ Added function to block pickup item, if another player use this item

■ Added function to show label (oz) after weight the item "bottle"

■ Added function to move parts "stands" for item "funnel01"

■ Added function to item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox01"

■ Added function to item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox02"

■ Added function to attach vehicle "trailer01" to vehicle, while outside the vehicle

■ Added function to attach vehicle "conveyorbelt01" to vehicle, while outside the vehicle

Changed

■ Changed gear settings for some vehicles

■ Changed crouch function, now can move while crouching

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed weather interval

■ Changed dirt volume from "20" to "30" for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Changed lights for vehicles

■ Changed label style on item "goldbar01"

■ Changed texture "glass" of cockpit for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed timer function for item "smeltingfurnace01"

■ Changed timer function for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Changed collision for item "weightingscale01"

■ Changed collision for item "weightingscale02"

■ Changed function to pickup items, no offset anymore

■ Changed attached location for item "shovel03" at character

■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim, if player leave the area

■ Fixed error with falling vehicles through the claim, if player leave the area

■ Fixed error falling through other items for item "goldbar01"

■ Fixed error with load playerhud, if player press esc to close startup information

■ Fixed error with change camera to player, if current camera for item "weightingscale01" active

■ Fixed error with change camera to player, if current camera for item "weightingscale02" active

■ Fixed error with wrong collision settings for item "conveyorbelt01_hitch01"

■ Fixed error with wrong collision settings for item "conveyorbelt01_hitch02"

■ Fixed error with show mouse cursor, if player has multiple widgets open

■ Fixed error with play sounds for object "door01"

■ Fixed error with play sounds for object "door02"

■ Fixed error with can move after exit the goldpanning mode while crouching

■ Fixed error with scroll inventory slots while widget open

■ Fixed error with did not transfer gold from item "goldtable01" to item "bucket05"

■ Fixed error with offset while attached item "minersmoss" and collision with voxel

■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible01" to item "smeltingfurnace01" while not open

■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible02" to item "smeltingfurnace02" while not open

■ Fixed error with move attachments for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket01"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket02"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket03"

■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket04"

■ Fixed error with show correct freeze status for item "safe01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "shovel02" to item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "shovel03" to item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Fixed error with clear held actor variable, if player attach item to another item

■ Fixed error with show fill value in wrong situation for item "bucket05"

■ Fixed error with show ounzes above 1000 for item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with show ounzes above 1000 for item "weightingscale02"

■ Fixed error with startup gear reverse for vehicles

■ Fixed error with show multiple times the same vehicle at the customizer

■ Fixed error with set color "fill value" for new items

■ Fixed error with dark shadows on claims

■ Fixed error with reset vehicle at current location, added offset to prevent stuck in hole

■ Fixed error with setup correct camera, if player go inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with disappeared item "waterbasin04" after attach to item "waterbasinframe01"

■ Fixed error with mesh "lowloader01 wheels"

■ Fixed error with opening ramps for vehicle "trailer01" in wrong direction

■ Fixed error with press 2 times to open ramps for vehicle "trailer01" after first time

■ Fixed error with remove dirt from shovel for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with interact while open worldmap

■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "excavator01" while driving

■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "miniexcavator01" while driving

■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "excavator01" on lower fps

■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01" on lower fps

■ Fixed error with sit on driver seat for vehicle "campervan01"

■ Fixed error with showing percentages for item "minersmoss" while is rolled

■ Fixed error with set wrong material, if toggle power for trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Fixed error with find gold with item "metaldetector01"

■ Fixed error with press "f" while player in goldpanning mode

■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01" without open the bucket

■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable02" with vehicle "excavator01" without open the bucket

■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "excavator01" if bucket not full

■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if bucket not full

■ Fixed error with collision issue, if player load items into vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover01"

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover02"

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover03"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"

■ Fixed error with start smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with transfer gold between item "hopperfeeder01" and trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Fixed error with show hit point on ground for trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Fixed error with dirt explosion if player unload dirt from vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with some clothes

■ Fixed error with show bugreports on tablet

■ Fixed error with show multiple items, if player has one inventory slot active

■ Fixed error with load voxel edits if player in a vehicle

■ Fixed error with item explosion, if player reach the physic range

■ Fixed error with show marker inside a vehicle

■ Fixed error with show correct marker location on compass

■ Fixed error with show blank keybindings in help panels

■ Fixed error with can not move parts for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with show duplicated popop messsage

■ Fixed error with play door sounds multiple times for vehicles

■ Fixed error with read wrong crosshair settings if player try to teleport

■ Fixed error with save last camera position, if player switch between cameras inside vehicle

■ Fixed error with reset rotation for all items

■ Fixed error with blocking camera while items loaded on vehicles

■ Fixed error with showing percentages while smelting

■ Fixed error with zoom function while held item "wheelbarrow01"

■ Fixed error with missing collision for character while has camera shaking off

Improvements

■ Improved weights for item "washingplantportable02" to have more control, if attached to vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved performance

■ Improved function to open/close widgets

■ Improved performance for vehicle "trailer01"

■ Improved physic for vehicle "exavator01" with attached washingplant

■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved engine power for vehicle "truck01"

■ Improved sky system

■ Improved weather system

■ Improved performance for all objects

■ Improved performance for all items

■ Improved performance for all vehicles

■ Improved performance for all trailers

■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved lights for all vehicles

■ Improved range to attach item "washingplantportable02" to vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved fill animation for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved fill animation for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved rotation to clear shovel for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved rotation to clear shovel for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved performance for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Improved performance for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Improved functions for storageracks

Savegame

■ Reworked savegame for voxel

■ Added save variables for item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox01"

■ Added save variables for item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox02"

■ Fixed error with show playtime

■ Fixed error with load save variable for minimap rotation

■ Fixed error with load save variable for color "fill value"

■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with set variables for item "smeltingcrucible02" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with attach items again after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with vehicles fall through the claim after loading a savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover01" to item "usablebox01" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover02" to item "usablebox02" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover03" to item "usablebox03" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with load last physic value after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with attach trailer after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with load all voxel data from savegame

Replaced

■ Replaced handbrake for trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Replaced item "conveyorbelt01" for store

■ Replaced item"washingplantportable02" for store

■ Replaced vehicle "pickup01" for store

■ Replaced vehicle "pickup02" for store

Removed

■ Removed function to reset items on tablet

■ Removed information about early access before spawn

■ Removed function with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket04"

■ Removed function with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket05"