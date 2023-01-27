Version 0.63 Alpha

Info
■ Our voxel in the game is completely reworked. Every claim will be reset.
■ On each beginner claim you are not allowed to use the excavator01, just the miniexcavator01
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added information about early access to main menu
■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing error messages
■ Added missing popup messages
■ Fixed error with wrong help interaction for vehicle "minidumptruck01"
Inputs
■ Added input "1" to toggle door for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added input "3" to move axis down for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached
■ Added input "4" to move axis up for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached
Images
■ Added more logos for our streaming partners
■ Added new inventory icon for "helmet01 + headlight01"
■ Changed inventory icon for "flashlight01"
■ Changed inventory icon for "helmet01"
■ Changed texture for worldmap
■ Changed texture for minimap
■ Changed texture for stars in the night
■ Added some blur effects to menues, makes easier to read texts
Level Design
■ Voxel of the active Claims 3, 4, 7 and 8 had to be re-created and reshaped due to performance adjustments
■ Voxel of the active Beginner Claims A - F had to be re-created and reshaped due to performance adjustments
■ Corrections to the rest of the map within the framework of the performance adjustments
■ The remaining Voxel Claim 9 had to be reworked due to performance adjustments
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim A
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim F
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 04
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 08
■ Fixed visible edges outside of voxel for claim 09
Voxel
■ Added different dirt layers to voxel
■ Added claim 05
■ Added claim 06
■ Reworked functions for voxel
■ Fixed error with load voxel data for clients
■ Added function to show "voxel sync edits" in progress on playerhud
■ Fixed error with loading voxel data
Multiplayer
■ Added function to save client data
■ Added function to mark host with star on playerlist
■ Added function to mark host with star behind playername
■ Reworked network code for multiplayer
■ Improved network traffic for multiplayer
■ Synced voxel
■ Synced attached item "washingplantportable01" for clients
■ Synced sound for object "door01"
■ Synced sound for object "door02"
■ Synced rotation for object "barrier01"
■ Synced held actor
■ Synced attached items to other item
■ Synced shoppingbay
■ Synced loadingbay
■ Synced inventory items
■ Synced fill values for items
■ Synced object "barrier01"
■ Synced object "claimboard01"
■ Synced object "container01"
■ Synced object "container02"
■ Synced object "dumpster01"
■ Synced object "fireplace01"
■ Synced object "mobilhome01"
■ Synced item "tent01"
■ Synced item "oillamp01"
■ Synced item "bed01"
■ Synced item "skillet01"
■ Synced item "storagerack01"
■ Synced item "storagerack02"
■ Synced item "storagerack03"
■ Synced item "weightingscale01"
■ Synced item "weightingscale02"
■ Synced item "worklight01"
■ Synced item "worklight02"
■ Synced item "table01"
■ Synced item "table02"
■ Synced item "beacon01"
■ Synced item "beacon02"
■ Synced item "beacon03"
■ Synced item "paper boxes"
■ Synced item "usablebox01"
■ Synced item "usablebox02"
■ Synced item "usablebox03"
■ Synced item "wood boxes"
■ Synced item "bucket01"
■ Synced item "bucket02"
■ Synced item "bucket03"
■ Synced item "bucket04"
■ Synced item "bucket05"
■ Synced item "goldtable01"
■ Synced item "handshovel01"
■ Synced item "shovel01"
■ Synced item "shovel02"
■ Synced item "shovel03"
■ Synced item "higbanker01"
■ Synced item "washingplantportable01"
■ Synced item "washingplantportable02"
■ Synced item "helmet01"
■ Synced item "flashlight01"
■ Synced item "headlight01"
■ Synced item "lid01"
■ Synced item "hammer01"
■ Synced item "goldbar01"
■ Synced item "mold01"
■ Synced item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Synced item "meltingcrucible02"
■ Synced item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Synced item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Synced item "goldnugget01"
■ Synced item "minersmoss"
■ Synced item "bottleS"
■ Synced item "bottleM"
■ Synced item "bottleL"
■ Synced item "funnel01"
■ Synced item "safe01"
■ Synced item "waterbasin01"
■ Synced item "waterbasin02"
■ Synced item "waterbasin03"
■ Synced item "waterbasin04"
■ Synced item "waterbasin05"
■ Synced item "waterbasinframe01"
■ Synced item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Synced item "goldpan01"
■ Synced item "metaldetector01"
■ Synced vehicle "buggy01"
■ Synced vehicle "buggy02"
■ Synced vehicle "pickup01"
■ Synced vehicle "pickup02"
■ Synced vehicle "truck01"
■ Synced vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Synced vehicle "campervan01"
■ Synced vehicle "excavator01"
■ Synced vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Synced trailer "trailer01"
■ Synced trailer "lowloader01"
■ Synced trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Synced track rotation for vehicle "excavator01" for clients
■ Synced track rotation for vehicle "miniexcavator01" for clients
■ Synced engine sounds for vehicle "excavator01" for clients
■ Synced engine sounds for vehicle "miniexcavator01" for clients
■ Synced excavator movement speed settings for clients
■ Fixed error with kick players
■ Fixed error with load voxel edits as passenger
■ Fixed error with attach inventory items from other players for client after join the game
■ Fixed error with can not teleport to claim after first join for clients
■ Fixed error with can not close chat window while player on desktop
■ Fixed error with wrong character scale after exit the vehicle as passenger
■ Fixed error with show correct text for clients on object "claimboard01"
■ Fixed error with can not start driving with a vehicle for clients
■ Fixed error with did not see items, if player in a vehicle
■ Fixed error with offset fillvalue for item "minersmoss" for clients
■ Fixed error with show attached items for clients
■ Fixed error with move attached minersmoss to item "washingplantportable02" while attached to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible01"
■ Fixed client sync error "fill value" for item "meltingcrucible02"
■ Fixed client sync error if attach item to other item
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldnugget01" on item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed client sync error if weight item "goldbar01" on item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed client sync error to show water animation for item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed client sync error to toggle buttons for item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "dirt" for items
■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "water" for items
■ Fixed client sound if pay something in store
■ Fixed error with destroy character after closing the session
Activated
■ Activated claim 05
■ Activated claim 06
■ Activated auroras for the night
■ Activated weather system
■ Activated item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox01"
■ Activated item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox02"
Reworked
■ Reworked function to open/close widgets
■ Reworked store
■ Reworked environment around the store
■ Reworked storageracks for store
■ Reworked loadingbays for all vehicles
■ Reworked loadingbays for all items
■ Reworked functions for held item
■ Reworked hydraulic connection for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Reworked hydraulic connection for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Reworked vehicle "trailer01"
■ Reworked vehicle "pickup01"
■ Reworked vehicle "pickup02"
■ Reworked building "gasstation01"
■ Reworked movements for item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Reworked camera system for items
■ Reworked camera system for vehicles
Functionality
■ Added additional lights for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added additional lights for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Added function to control lights automatically for day and night
■ Added function to press esc, if player wanna leave item camera
■ Added function to switch active inventory slot with mouse wheel
■ Added function to toggle setting "ghost" in options
■ Added function to select multiple items at npc "store"
■ Added function to select multiple items at npc "customizer"
■ Added function to select multiple items at npc "seller"
■ Added function to check status of power or water, if player try to detach items
■ Added function to transport items and vehicle on trailer "lowloader01"
■ Added function to transport vehicle "miniexcavator01" on vehicle "trailer01"
■ Added function to show players on minimap
■ Added function to show vehicles on minimap
■ Added function to block pickup item, if another player use this item
■ Added function to show label (oz) after weight the item "bottle"
■ Added function to move parts "stands" for item "funnel01"
■ Added function to item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox01"
■ Added function to item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox02"
■ Added function to attach vehicle "trailer01" to vehicle, while outside the vehicle
■ Added function to attach vehicle "conveyorbelt01" to vehicle, while outside the vehicle
Changed
■ Changed gear settings for some vehicles
■ Changed crouch function, now can move while crouching
■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed weather interval
■ Changed dirt volume from "20" to "30" for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Changed lights for vehicles
■ Changed label style on item "goldbar01"
■ Changed texture "glass" of cockpit for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed timer function for item "smeltingfurnace01"
■ Changed timer function for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Changed collision for item "weightingscale01"
■ Changed collision for item "weightingscale02"
■ Changed function to pickup items, no offset anymore
■ Changed attached location for item "shovel03" at character
■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim, if player leave the area
■ Fixed error with falling vehicles through the claim, if player leave the area
■ Fixed error falling through other items for item "goldbar01"
■ Fixed error with load playerhud, if player press esc to close startup information
■ Fixed error with change camera to player, if current camera for item "weightingscale01" active
■ Fixed error with change camera to player, if current camera for item "weightingscale02" active
■ Fixed error with wrong collision settings for item "conveyorbelt01_hitch01"
■ Fixed error with wrong collision settings for item "conveyorbelt01_hitch02"
■ Fixed error with show mouse cursor, if player has multiple widgets open
■ Fixed error with play sounds for object "door01"
■ Fixed error with play sounds for object "door02"
■ Fixed error with can move after exit the goldpanning mode while crouching
■ Fixed error with scroll inventory slots while widget open
■ Fixed error with did not transfer gold from item "goldtable01" to item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with offset while attached item "minersmoss" and collision with voxel
■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible01" to item "smeltingfurnace01" while not open
■ Fixed error with attach item "meltingcrucible02" to item "smeltingfurnace02" while not open
■ Fixed error with move attachments for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket01"
■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket02"
■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket03"
■ Fixed error with attach different items to item "bucket04"
■ Fixed error with show correct freeze status for item "safe01"
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "shovel02" to item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "shovel03" to item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Fixed error with clear held actor variable, if player attach item to another item
■ Fixed error with show fill value in wrong situation for item "bucket05"
■ Fixed error with show ounzes above 1000 for item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with show ounzes above 1000 for item "weightingscale02"
■ Fixed error with startup gear reverse for vehicles
■ Fixed error with show multiple times the same vehicle at the customizer
■ Fixed error with set color "fill value" for new items
■ Fixed error with dark shadows on claims
■ Fixed error with reset vehicle at current location, added offset to prevent stuck in hole
■ Fixed error with setup correct camera, if player go inside a vehicle
■ Fixed error with disappeared item "waterbasin04" after attach to item "waterbasinframe01"
■ Fixed error with mesh "lowloader01 wheels"
■ Fixed error with opening ramps for vehicle "trailer01" in wrong direction
■ Fixed error with press 2 times to open ramps for vehicle "trailer01" after first time
■ Fixed error with remove dirt from shovel for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with interact while open worldmap
■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "excavator01" while driving
■ Fixed error with rotate body for vehicle "miniexcavator01" while driving
■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "excavator01" on lower fps
■ Fixed error with impact movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01" on lower fps
■ Fixed error with sit on driver seat for vehicle "campervan01"
■ Fixed error with showing percentages for item "minersmoss" while is rolled
■ Fixed error with set wrong material, if toggle power for trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Fixed error with find gold with item "metaldetector01"
■ Fixed error with press "f" while player in goldpanning mode
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable01" with vehicle "miniexcavator01" without open the bucket
■ Fixed error with fill item "washingplantportable02" with vehicle "excavator01" without open the bucket
■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "excavator01" if bucket not full
■ Fixed error with can not unload dirt for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if bucket not full
■ Fixed error with collision issue, if player load items into vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover01"
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover02"
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover03"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"
■ Fixed error with start smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with transfer gold between item "hopperfeeder01" and trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Fixed error with show hit point on ground for trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Fixed error with dirt explosion if player unload dirt from vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with some clothes
■ Fixed error with show bugreports on tablet
■ Fixed error with show multiple items, if player has one inventory slot active
■ Fixed error with load voxel edits if player in a vehicle
■ Fixed error with item explosion, if player reach the physic range
■ Fixed error with show marker inside a vehicle
■ Fixed error with show correct marker location on compass
■ Fixed error with show blank keybindings in help panels
■ Fixed error with can not move parts for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with show duplicated popop messsage
■ Fixed error with play door sounds multiple times for vehicles
■ Fixed error with read wrong crosshair settings if player try to teleport
■ Fixed error with save last camera position, if player switch between cameras inside vehicle
■ Fixed error with reset rotation for all items
■ Fixed error with blocking camera while items loaded on vehicles
■ Fixed error with showing percentages while smelting
■ Fixed error with zoom function while held item "wheelbarrow01"
■ Fixed error with missing collision for character while has camera shaking off
Improvements
■ Improved weights for item "washingplantportable02" to have more control, if attached to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved performance
■ Improved function to open/close widgets
■ Improved performance for vehicle "trailer01"
■ Improved physic for vehicle "exavator01" with attached washingplant
■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved engine power for vehicle "truck01"
■ Improved sky system
■ Improved weather system
■ Improved performance for all objects
■ Improved performance for all items
■ Improved performance for all vehicles
■ Improved performance for all trailers
■ Improved movements for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved movements for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved lights for all vehicles
■ Improved range to attach item "washingplantportable02" to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved fill animation for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved fill animation for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved rotation to clear shovel for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved rotation to clear shovel for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved performance for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Improved performance for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Improved functions for storageracks
Savegame
■ Reworked savegame for voxel
■ Added save variables for item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox01"
■ Added save variables for item "washingplantportable02_sluicebox02"
■ Fixed error with show playtime
■ Fixed error with load save variable for minimap rotation
■ Fixed error with load save variable for color "fill value"
■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with save variable "mileage" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with set variables for item "smeltingcrucible02" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with attach items again after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with vehicles fall through the claim after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover01" to item "usablebox01" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover02" to item "usablebox02" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover03" to item "usablebox03" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with load last physic value after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with attach trailer after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with load all voxel data from savegame
Replaced
■ Replaced handbrake for trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Replaced item "conveyorbelt01" for store
■ Replaced item"washingplantportable02" for store
■ Replaced vehicle "pickup01" for store
■ Replaced vehicle "pickup02" for store
Removed
■ Removed function to reset items on tablet
■ Removed information about early access before spawn
■ Removed function with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket04"
■ Removed function with attach item "lid01" to item "bucket05"
