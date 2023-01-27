Patch 1.3.5

This week we have been focusing on a crucial element for the feel of the game: movement. We’ve tweaked some of the physics and animation settings of how your character, and other humanoids, move. In addition, we also looked at a few common level features that acted as unnecessary speed bumps. Ramps and ‘trigger thorns’ were big offenders.
New Features
- Lights from torches in sconces and similar features lerp when switched on or off.
- Occasionally you can search old mining equipment for old pickaxes.
- Vortex stone that allows you to affect the wind without using the staff.
- You can now frequently try to force barred gates that typically are opened by other means as well.
- New type of magic incantation that tests whether you are powerful enough to cast its spell.
- Careful, gates might be warded…
- Adds a couple of new puzzle types.
- The tutorial is no longer required for new players.
- The final level of the tutorial is redesigned to be much less dangerous and more straightforward.
Gameplay changes
- During the prologue, the groundskeeper warns you about the void, but the void does not actually show up, giving new players time to get adjusted.
- Far fewer enemies spawn at map destinations whose primary function is to provide possible camping spots and the occasional resource.
- The physical properties of ramps and stairs have been altered to make it easier to traverse them.
- ‘Hiding thorns’ and ‘trigger thorn’ plants have been redesigned to make them less of a drag to deal with.
- Sealed chests have become a (rare) thing again.
- Increased the acceleration, speed, and turning speed of the wayfarer and other creatures to increase control of movement.
- Increased the speed of the running animation of humanoids.
- Shadow wolves communicate their weakness a little better.
- Shadows of shadow wolves no longer shadow themselves.
Bug Fixes
- Restores the item descriptions and names of the journals of previous wayfarers.
- The button to equip Yendor now toggles the staff correctly.
- Further improvement to the map diagnostics to make sure nodes connecting the high pass to the first valley proper count as being inside the First Valley.
- Addresses an issue with paths unintentionally being blocked because they are generated on different elevations.
- You will not be branded a thief when you pick up items from ‘loot bags’ left by yourself or defeated enemies.
- Casts for armors actually have enough slots to forge the armor.
- When you are reading a book from your inventory, you see the hero’s portrait instead of an empty square.
- Reduces the chance you can squeeze past rotating rock gates near cliffs.
- Addresses an instance of possible placement of the ‘Raaf tribune’ too close to the entrance of the Hall of Records.
- Prevents the generator from trying to mix lava with oddreek fluid.
- Trailing spaces are removed automatically from text entry keys, addressing a common cause for text to go missing.
- Improves generation template for the spirit path to avoid portals cluttering in the same location.
- After you retire, your ‘base ring’ doesn’t leave a lasting impression on the ground.
- Fixes a generator issue that caused caves where you could blink to dead ends.
- Changes the hill-top ruin template to maximize the chance the interior level is actually generated.
- When a clan receives Branch they will correctly gain a power level and the forest dwellers trait.
- Repairs the fade in after you change a level.
- Fix for correct state when fortune test is opened after forging an item.
- Fix for controller support game over screen when retiring the Wayfarer.
- Fix for animation in fortune test.
- Tooltips always in front of the menu.
- Fixes an issue with the ‘b’ variant of spire locations.
- Fixes a few text issues.
