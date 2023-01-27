Patch 1.3.5

This week we have been focusing on a crucial element for the feel of the game: movement. We’ve tweaked some of the physics and animation settings of how your character, and other humanoids, move. In addition, we also looked at a few common level features that acted as unnecessary speed bumps. Ramps and ‘trigger thorns’ were big offenders.

New Features

Lights from torches in sconces and similar features lerp when switched on or off.

Occasionally you can search old mining equipment for old pickaxes.

Vortex stone that allows you to affect the wind without using the staff.

You can now frequently try to force barred gates that typically are opened by other means as well.

New type of magic incantation that tests whether you are powerful enough to cast its spell.

Careful, gates might be warded…

Adds a couple of new puzzle types.

The tutorial is no longer required for new players.

The final level of the tutorial is redesigned to be much less dangerous and more straightforward.

Gameplay changes

During the prologue, the groundskeeper warns you about the void, but the void does not actually show up, giving new players time to get adjusted.

Far fewer enemies spawn at map destinations whose primary function is to provide possible camping spots and the occasional resource.

The physical properties of ramps and stairs have been altered to make it easier to traverse them.

‘Hiding thorns’ and ‘trigger thorn’ plants have been redesigned to make them less of a drag to deal with.

Sealed chests have become a (rare) thing again.

Increased the acceleration, speed, and turning speed of the wayfarer and other creatures to increase control of movement.

Increased the speed of the running animation of humanoids.

Shadow wolves communicate their weakness a little better.

Shadows of shadow wolves no longer shadow themselves.

Bug Fixes