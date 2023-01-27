 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 27 January 2023

Patch 1.3.5

Patch 1.3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we have been focusing on a crucial element for the feel of the game: movement. We’ve tweaked some of the physics and animation settings of how your character, and other humanoids, move. In addition, we also looked at a few common level features that acted as unnecessary speed bumps. Ramps and ‘trigger thorns’ were big offenders.

New Features

  • Lights from torches in sconces and similar features lerp when switched on or off.
  • Occasionally you can search old mining equipment for old pickaxes.
  • Vortex stone that allows you to affect the wind without using the staff.
  • You can now frequently try to force barred gates that typically are opened by other means as well.
  • New type of magic incantation that tests whether you are powerful enough to cast its spell.
  • Careful, gates might be warded…
  • Adds a couple of new puzzle types.
  • The tutorial is no longer required for new players.
  • The final level of the tutorial is redesigned to be much less dangerous and more straightforward.

Gameplay changes

  • During the prologue, the groundskeeper warns you about the void, but the void does not actually show up, giving new players time to get adjusted.
  • Far fewer enemies spawn at map destinations whose primary function is to provide possible camping spots and the occasional resource.
  • The physical properties of ramps and stairs have been altered to make it easier to traverse them.
  • ‘Hiding thorns’ and ‘trigger thorn’ plants have been redesigned to make them less of a drag to deal with.
  • Sealed chests have become a (rare) thing again.
  • Increased the acceleration, speed, and turning speed of the wayfarer and other creatures to increase control of movement.
  • Increased the speed of the running animation of humanoids.
  • Shadow wolves communicate their weakness a little better.
  • Shadows of shadow wolves no longer shadow themselves.

Bug Fixes

  • Restores the item descriptions and names of the journals of previous wayfarers.
  • The button to equip Yendor now toggles the staff correctly.
  • Further improvement to the map diagnostics to make sure nodes connecting the high pass to the first valley proper count as being inside the First Valley.
  • Addresses an issue with paths unintentionally being blocked because they are generated on different elevations.
  • You will not be branded a thief when you pick up items from ‘loot bags’ left by yourself or defeated enemies.
  • Casts for armors actually have enough slots to forge the armor.
  • When you are reading a book from your inventory, you see the hero’s portrait instead of an empty square.
  • Reduces the chance you can squeeze past rotating rock gates near cliffs.
  • Addresses an instance of possible placement of the ‘Raaf tribune’ too close to the entrance of the Hall of Records.
  • Prevents the generator from trying to mix lava with oddreek fluid.
  • Trailing spaces are removed automatically from text entry keys, addressing a common cause for text to go missing.
  • Improves generation template for the spirit path to avoid portals cluttering in the same location.
  • After you retire, your ‘base ring’ doesn’t leave a lasting impression on the ground.
  • Fixes a generator issue that caused caves where you could blink to dead ends.
  • Changes the hill-top ruin template to maximize the chance the interior level is actually generated.
  • When a clan receives Branch they will correctly gain a power level and the forest dwellers trait.
  • Repairs the fade in after you change a level.
  • Fix for correct state when fortune test is opened after forging an item.
  • Fix for controller support game over screen when retiring the Wayfarer.
  • Fix for animation in fortune test.
  • Tooltips always in front of the menu.
  • Fixes an issue with the ‘b’ variant of spire locations.
  • Fixes a few text issues.

