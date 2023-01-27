 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 27 January 2023

Fixed achievement trigger criteria for west/east edge reaching.

Share · View all patches · Build 10420703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 'Are We In Berlin Soon?' and 'Did We Miss Moscow?' achievements didn't trigger on correct columns - the first was triggered on column 28 only when it was supposed to be triggered on columns 27 and 28, while the second was triggered on column 2 when it was supposed to be triggered on column 1. These are both now fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link