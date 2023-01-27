The 'Are We In Berlin Soon?' and 'Did We Miss Moscow?' achievements didn't trigger on correct columns - the first was triggered on column 28 only when it was supposed to be triggered on columns 27 and 28, while the second was triggered on column 2 when it was supposed to be triggered on column 1. These are both now fixed.
1941 - Operation Barbarossa update for 27 January 2023
Fixed achievement trigger criteria for west/east edge reaching.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
