 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 27 January 2023

Aesthetics and Alterations | Patch for January 27th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10420572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changes to various aesthetics around the world.

-Added a few new sprites.

-Added and Altered specific behavior of the Pod Drone Seeker.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link