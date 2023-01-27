 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 27 January 2023

AH-1Z Viper for the Front Lines Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 10420480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


This update adds the AH-1Z Viper to the list of flyable helicopters.

It's still a bit of a work in progress but I think it flies nicely and looks great!

It can carry rockets, TOWs and up to 16 Hellfires similar to the Apache but it will be very very close to its MTOW in this configuration. With a lighter load it is a quick helicopter.

The 20mm rotary cannon fires an armour piercing round making it effective against all ground targets except the MBTs. The rounds travel faster making the spread less noticeable then the heavier 30mm rounds fired by the Apache allowing targets much further away to be engaged accurately.

As always, feedback very welcome ːsteamhappyː

Other tweaks...

  1. The UAV support unit is now always visible on the threat display and mission planning map so you'll always be able to see exactly where it is.

  2. UAV support unit has a much better map icon!

Changed depots in frontlines branch

View more data in app history for build 10420480
Depot 2012141
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link