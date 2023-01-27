AH-1Z Viper for the Front Lines Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



This update adds the AH-1Z Viper to the list of flyable helicopters.

It's still a bit of a work in progress but I think it flies nicely and looks great!

It can carry rockets, TOWs and up to 16 Hellfires similar to the Apache but it will be very very close to its MTOW in this configuration. With a lighter load it is a quick helicopter.

The 20mm rotary cannon fires an armour piercing round making it effective against all ground targets except the MBTs. The rounds travel faster making the spread less noticeable then the heavier 30mm rounds fired by the Apache allowing targets much further away to be engaged accurately.

As always, feedback very welcome ːsteamhappyː

Other tweaks...