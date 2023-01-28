 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI: Art Impostor update for 28 January 2023

Hotfix v0.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10420428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Bugfix

  • Fixed the issue that players couldn't proceed to the result screen under specific conditions

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link