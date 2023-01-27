ZONERS v0.2 Patch Notes

[ADDITIONS]
- New Stage - Stardom Stadium. This stage appears during the cup finals and can be unlocked from the gift shop after achieving one of several unlock conditions in single or multiplayer
- Hazardless Stage Variants - When selecting a stage in Match Maker, all stages that feature hazards can now be played "hazardless" by choosing the appropriate variant that appears on the screen
- Zone Breaker Match Type - You can now unlock the Zone Breaker match type to buy from the shop via several unlock methods. In this match type that first appears in a special battle, only Zone Breaks count towards a point! This match type works best with longer goal shield recharge times and can be selected in the custom match settings menu
- Cup Mode Endings - All ranks in the cup now have a proper ending dialogue scene and lovely end card art showing the chosen character enjoying life after their winning wish is granted. These collected end cards will later be viewable in the Museum Gallery via a future update
- Cup Mode Super & Hyper Ranks - The two higher difficulties are now selectable in the cup mode and feature additional challenges like an end of cup boss (on a special non-playable stage) and higher level CPUs. Some further work still needs to be done on CPU balancing in a future update
- Cup mode highscores for each character are now displayed on the CSS for the cup mode. This is your highest score across all ranks for that character
- After each stage in a cup a slightly more detailed breakdown of the additional score/earnings is shown. I've also added extra points for the number of goals you scored
- 50 Steam Achievements have been added to the game. Most but not all of these achievements concern things which are already attainable in game. There will be more added in the future to coincide with specific content drops and of course the few that can't be currently unlocked will become unlockable in the future
- Animated and reacting background spectators added to Primary Park, Circle Circuit, Plazzma Penthouse, Ring Research, Rec Room, Haunted Hangout, Nautilus Nights, The Clawcade & Stardom Stadium stages
- Added the museum version of the Main Theme to the museum lobby room
- Added the Gift Shop theme to the museum Gift Shop
- Ambience and gimmick sfx added to The Clawcade and Core Castle stages
- Added 6 new conversation emotes throughout the game's various dialogues: Yes, No, Pumped, Shout, Dot Dot Dot & Draft
[FIXES & CHANGES]
GAMEPLAY
- During the buffer and charging portions of a player's melee, the character will automatically shift slightly towards the ball if it's within a fixed pixel radius and on their side of the arena. The exact speed and distance they travel is dependent on the characters speed stat and charge timer length. The intent behind this is to increase the focus on timing, aiming and decision making over twitchy precise character movement
- Dramatically increased the window of opportunity for melee clashes to happen so that if the active part of a melee is happening at all when another player tries to melee it will trigger a clash. Before this would only trigger if the last hit of both player's melees happened at almost exactly the same time, making it unusually rare
- Changed the way spin inputs are captured so that if a spin input was being held when the move triggers it's active phase, the spin modifier will still be applied. Spin direction can be changed up until the final contact with the ball or launch of a projectile, but will no longer be removed by letting go of both triggers at this point
- Changed the way the game captures input of analogue sticks for aiming so that small amounts of stick drift no longer cause a twitchy aim and that not inputting a direction always correctly shoots directly to the side even if the lack of input is after another an input
- Changed the aim so it is free moving within its range rather than being segmented into 10 degree chunks
- Changing your aim after whiffing a melee doesn't visually cause the aimer and character to sharply change direction
- Put in a fix that should hopefully stop the occasional instance where your aim would be locked after certain circumstances until you completed another move
- Added projectile trails to the holofield. This helps make it easier to see most active projectiles as well as adding an additional visual flourish to gameplay elements
- Updated and improved the melee spin tutorial so it's less fiddly and some bugs with the control display at the bottom are fixed
- Fixed an issue where if Ringressa's projectile laser was hit by another projectile, she'd no longer be able to create her projectile
- Ringressa can no longer use her Super to spawn a portal if one is already on the field. This is to stop panic spamming using up the zone meter by accident, and also encourage players to think about placement more carefully before using it
- Fixed an issue where Gluup would be temporarily invisible after hitting the ball with a melee attack, and the eyes and hyper explosion would sometimes not be visible either
- Improved how Gluup's Hyper missile works all round. When interacting with an opponent trying to hit it back your opponent will now need to work a bit harder to keep it away and it won't just disappear, whilst the overall behaviour is much more consistent and should maintain better game pacing
- Fixed an issue where if Rhapsody was hit when performing her Super but before all 3 vinyl projectiles were launched, you would no longer be able to perform her Super
- Changed Rhapsody's Hyper move so she now throws out an amp in the direction you're aiming. Either when the amp has contact with a ball or after 1.5 seconds (90 Frames) have passed the amp will then shoot out the 3 Hyper Shockwaves that used to come directly from Rhapsody. You can move freely after placing the amp. Previously the move was so fleeting and difficult to time making it an awkward long ranged melee of sorts. These changes should improve the move overall, giving it more active time on the field to take advantage of, whilst still requiring some thought to use effectively, and tying in nicely to Rhapsody's playstyle and character
- Fixed a bug where Crabhammers could no longer perform his super if first of the falling objects was taken care of before the second one spawned
- When Princess' projectile is hit by a melee during it's physical manifestation, the opponent must now hit the actual hand in order to deflect it, rather than any of the laser. Instead hitting the laser part will make it end faster and you'll be safe from harm
- Princess' projectile no longer gets destroyed by other projectiles during it's intangible phase
- Fixed an error that meant Princess wasn't able to deflect multiple projectiles and the range of her projectile deflection didn't match the melee one
- Corrected a bug where a bunch of moves and arena hazards that effected ball angles wouldn't remove any spin effects already on the ball, causing unintended and unpredicable ball directional patterns. If you come across this again, please report which interactions you think combined
- Fixed issue where round win indicators weren't being drawn correctly
- Added some small animated FX to the Zone Meter when using Super or Hyper moves to indicate the amount of meter being consumed
- Changed the way the switches and bumpers work on The Clawcade to make the chaos element of the stage more readable and fun. There is now only one bumper on each side. Each individual switch now can't be pressed for about 1 second after being pressed. Pressing a switch now causes the crab bumpers to gradually move to the other position the missing bumpers were in in an off state
- Updated monetary awards for Match Maker, Hologram Training & Cup modes to increase the overall payout
MENUS
- Updated the colour blocks when selecting/buying colours to have the 3 main colours of the palette instead of 2
- Tweaked and updated the colours for all characters, some have changed completely, some changed spots and some are fixed. The main character colour used for certain ui and fx will now also update alongside to match the palette for every colour slot
- When choosing your character's colour palette you will no longer be refrained from scrolling higher than colour 3
- All 10 colours for every character are now unlockable in at least one method
- The throne that appears in the intro sequence now matches the design of the throne seen in the Core Castle and King's Quarters stage
- Fixed an issue where the Start button wasn't being detected in some menus
- Fixed issue when creating a new profile with a controller where you could go back out of the CSS without exiting and could not delete letters or confirm new profile
- Fixed an issue where pressing the Back button on the match end & cup game over screens would cause the menu to glitch and you'd be unable to select any menu options
- Fixed crash when trying to continue a suspended cup that was on a Bonus level
- Fixed an issue where your selected profile data would not apply when chosen for the cup mode, and it would instead use whatever the variables were last set at
- Fixed some issues with the "Special Items" menu category in the Gift Shop not correctly unlocking
- Fixed a bug where you'd get a "beat the cup for the first time on any rank" notification every time you beat the cup
- Fixed issue where completing cup with Crabhammers wouldn't correctly be saved and loaded in the Academy Cup CSS screen
- Edited the dialogue between Crabhammers & Princess in the cup mode in both combinations
- Fixed small bug that caused Nintendo Switch Pro controllers to start counting controller number in the top right of the main menus from slot 5. Let me know if this happens with other controllers. Still undecided how to number controllers when using a combination of wired and wireless, or perhaps I should be changing the gamepad icon in the top right to match the controller being used? If you have any thoughts or expectations then let me know!
- Added some temp sfx for milestone notifications/unlocks and now show any bonus money earned from this too
MISC
- Fixed issue where cars in the background of Haunted Hangout would have the wrong sprite in an instant replay
- Fixed issue where the Sphere Smasher ball's "self shadow" was cut off and not drawn correctly
- Changed the way the current song playing notification uis displayed slightly and added additional notifications for the menu songs
- Various other small tweaks and fixes across the game
WHAT'S BEING WORKED ON NEXT?
- Animations for the playable characters
- Small improvements to the Hall of Fame
