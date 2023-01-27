Update Notes: Release 1.1 Date: 1/27/2023

• Music pauses when opening a menu and resumes when closing, instead of stopping it altogether.

• Localization/translation fixes.

• Grate hint particle effect properly appears after first time.

• Maps can fully reset without needing to close and reopen the game.

• Added a more detailed description when taking instructions, offers additional chance to confirm if you want to take instructions.

• Maze Different now offers a hint if you haven't taken it in Maze Alike. Hint shows after 50 moves.

• Fix to Repository camera.