• Music pauses when opening a menu and resumes when closing, instead of stopping it altogether.
• Localization/translation fixes.
• Grate hint particle effect properly appears after first time.
• Maps can fully reset without needing to close and reopen the game.
• Added a more detailed description when taking instructions, offers additional chance to confirm if you want to take instructions.
• Maze Different now offers a hint if you haven't taken it in Maze Alike. Hint shows after 50 moves.
• Fix to Repository camera.
Colossal Cave update for 27 January 2023
Update Notes: Release 1.1 Date: 1/27/2023
