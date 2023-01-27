 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Colossal Cave update for 27 January 2023

Update Notes: Release 1.1 Date: 1/27/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10420357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Music pauses when opening a menu and resumes when closing, instead of stopping it altogether.
• Localization/translation fixes.
• Grate hint particle effect properly appears after first time.
• Maps can fully reset without needing to close and reopen the game.
• Added a more detailed description when taking instructions, offers additional chance to confirm if you want to take instructions.
• Maze Different now offers a hint if you haven't taken it in Maze Alike. Hint shows after 50 moves.
• Fix to Repository camera.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2215541
  • Loading history…
Depot 2215543
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link