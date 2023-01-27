Update 0.4.0 - Mission Aurora

Changelog
New Action Mission: Aurora
- Short-Session Game Mode
- Requires Energy Core 4
- New Bosses
- More Colors
- Quicker Time to Action
- High-Speed
Additional Changes
- New Passive System: Depredator Drone
- Renamed Ship Energy Extractor. Additionally increases the energy globe attraction speed.
- Changed Enhancement Naming
- Obliteration Mode: Defeating the Final Boss grants 2000 Extra Score
- Obliteration Mode: Slightly longer endgame, added more intuitive final boss effects
- BUG: Preconfigured Beacon Detector not correctly applied ingame (> T1)
What's Next?
- 0.5.0: New Expert Mode Mission, New Active System
- Achievements -> Let me know any ideas! I'm convinced they can enrich the game by giving some cool objectives to play differently than normal (Survive 3 min in Obliteration with 4 Doomsday Mk I :) ). I think the max difficulty should be sth. like the Core4 unlock in Expert Mode.
Changed files in this update