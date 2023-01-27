 Skip to content

Outnumbered update for 27 January 2023

Update 0.4.0 - Mission Aurora

Changelog

New Action Mission: Aurora
  • Short-Session Game Mode
  • Requires Energy Core 4
  • New Bosses
  • More Colors
  • Quicker Time to Action
  • High-Speed

Additional Changes
  • New Passive System: Depredator Drone
  • Renamed Ship Energy Extractor. Additionally increases the energy globe attraction speed.
  • Changed Enhancement Naming
  • Obliteration Mode: Defeating the Final Boss grants 2000 Extra Score
  • Obliteration Mode: Slightly longer endgame, added more intuitive final boss effects
  • BUG: Preconfigured Beacon Detector not correctly applied ingame (> T1)

What's Next?

  • 0.5.0: New Expert Mode Mission, New Active System
  • Achievements -> Let me know any ideas! I'm convinced they can enrich the game by giving some cool objectives to play differently than normal (Survive 3 min in Obliteration with 4 Doomsday Mk I :) ). I think the max difficulty should be sth. like the Core4 unlock in Expert Mode.

