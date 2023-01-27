 Skip to content

Scare Girl update for 27 January 2023

Horror Story Mode is in the game

Share · View all patches · Build 10420303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Horror Story mode is in the game if theres any bugs tell me or stuff u want me add tell me there are some voice bugs in the cutscene on some but ill fix it another time it just did that by itself some words the ai can't say right. Remember the p button is to change levels to horror story mode or whichever level. the e button is to open the brown door and the silver door u need a box to open it. when u reach the city there is a box u can get its hiding by the buildings. i can make her slower aswell if u want.

