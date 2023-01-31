🐴 Devlog #9 - Corpse Creek and Horse Riding

Howdy and welcome to the first Above Snakes devlog of 2023!

We're excited to give you a sneak peek of one of the final biomes in our game: an epic, wild Western town called Corpse Creek. Corpse Creek plays a significant part in the story of Above Snakes and is a place you may discover towards the end of the game. We have also implemented horses, made adjustments to the cooking system, and have some other exciting features to showcase this month!

Corpse Creek

Corpse Creek is a gigantic Western town and the fateful place where the plague first started. It is largely a ghost town now, as many of those who had survived fled from there. We don't want to give away too much just yet, because we want players to experience the biome for themselves.

Corpse Creek, despite recent events, still has inhabited buildings. However, the streets are littered with debris and the overall environment is eerie and atmospheric. It is sure to be a unique experience for players. We're putting forth a lot of effort into making this biome feel special. We're also adding interesting characters who will have their own stories to share with you. Our hope is that these characters help to add depth to the game. Byrd the bartender, for example, might already be familiar to those in our Community Discord server.

Horse Riding

What kind of Western game would Above Snakes be if there were no horses? You can now find hitching posts with horses in certain places throughout the world that you can use for fast travel. For instance, there is a post located at the trading post, the tribal village in the birch forest, and Corpse Creek.

Using a horse costs carrots, but it's a great way to get around quickly. Carrots can be found in the wild and/or cultivated in your garden plots. Additionally, you can build your own hitching post at your base and own your very own horse!

Cooking System Improvements

We've revamped the cooking system so that you now need to discover recipes before you can cook specific dishes. Discovery works by throwing ingredients together. After you have cooked a meal that results in a certain recipe, the recipe is "discovered" and added to your recipe book. For those of you who like to collect things, there are now books that you can find (or purchase) that teach you the recipes for certain items.

Of course, you can still throw every ingredient together, even if they won’t result in a certain recipe. For those, the sprites are now color-coded and icon-coded depending on the stats they provide. This makes it a lot easier to identify such things on your hot bar. We've also made it so that items that don't "make sense" to be cooked together will now result in inedible meals. For example, if you throw a couple of bones in a bowl, you can’t expect it to be an edible meal.

Multiple Save Slots

There's no longer a need to delete your saved game! We've added the ability to have multiple save slots. You can now have up to 3 saved games at a time with story progression shown for each game.

Performance Improvements

Lastly, we've made some big performance improvements to the game. We've reduced the initial loading time when starting up the game from around 30 seconds to just a couple of seconds! Now, you don't have to worry about the "black screen of death" anymore when starting the game (Beta testers know what I mean). We've also made some improvements to the memory management of the game, which means it now uses a lot less RAM. If you are an Alpha or Beta tester and were not able to run the game, now is a good time to try again. Let us know how it's running!

We hope you're as excited about these updates as we are! I can already tell you that we have a couple big announcements planned for the next few weeks! As always, we're looking for your feedback so please let us know in the comments what you think of Corpse Creek, the new horse riding, and the updated cooking system!

Cheers,

Tobi