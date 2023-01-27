Game Update | 0.23.01.27.02

Build ID: 0.23.01.27.02
Changelog:
New
-
Added 5 new fish species on the Russia map
- Common carp
- Mirror carp
- Grass carp
- Wels catfish
- Northern pike
Changes/Improvements
- Changed fishing lines length**
- Changed SeaFighter reel's visual size
- Cosmetics changes in game settings
- Adjusted spinning lures
- Adjusted fish sizes in Thailand
- Improvements in fish fight
- Improved fish speed during the fight
- Increased number of fish zones on Jackson map
- Increased population of Largemouth Bass at Jackson map **old fishing lines that you have in your equipment will still have OLD values, if you want to use new one - you need to remove old lines from your inventory)
Fixes
- Fixed Q&E while typing in store search or during key binding
- Fixed the missing "B button" on the gamepad while resetting the rod
Known Issues
- Stamina problems for medium and big fish
- Fish animations
- Missing lures hook size info
- Key binding not being saved
Changed files in this update