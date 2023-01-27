 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 27 January 2023

Game Update | 0.23.01.27.02

Last edited by Wendy

Build ID: 0.23.01.27.02

Changelog:

New

  • Added 5 new fish species on the Russia map

    • Common carp
    • Mirror carp
    • Grass carp
    • Wels catfish
    • Northern pike

Changes/Improvements

  • Changed fishing lines length**
  • Changed SeaFighter reel's visual size
  • Cosmetics changes in game settings
  • Adjusted spinning lures
  • Adjusted fish sizes in Thailand
  • Improvements in fish fight
  • Improved fish speed during the fight
  • Increased number of fish zones on Jackson map
  • Increased population of Largemouth Bass at Jackson map **old fishing lines that you have in your equipment will still have OLD values, if you want to use new one - you need to remove old lines from your inventory)

Fixes

  • Fixed Q&E while typing in store search or during key binding
  • Fixed the missing "B button" on the gamepad while resetting the rod

Known Issues

  • Stamina problems for medium and big fish
  • Fish animations
  • Missing lures hook size info
  • Key binding not being saved

