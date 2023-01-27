- The Style: Fix for day 7 museum visit
- Aliasing fix on arm cursor
- UI glitching fixes
- Bugfixes and general improvements
Please, Touch The Artwork update for 27 January 2023
Update Notes Jan 27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
