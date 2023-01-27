 Skip to content

Please, Touch The Artwork update for 27 January 2023

Update Notes Jan 27

Share · View all patches · Build 10420169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Style: Fix for day 7 museum visit
  • Aliasing fix on arm cursor
  • UI glitching fixes
  • Bugfixes and general improvements

