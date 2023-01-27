Version 0.6.05 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:

Added functionality to detect corrupt save data. Previously the game would crash at the main menu if corrupt save data was present - now it will be listed as corrupt data and can be safely deleted from the save game menu.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug when the player was resting in unsafe beds, and a bandits would spawn, but not actually do anything.

Fixed a number of animations not loading properly, causing certain characters to have no animations.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.