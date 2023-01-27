 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dread Delusion update for 27 January 2023

Version 0.6.05 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10420163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_

Patch Notes

_

Miscellaneous:
  • Added functionality to detect corrupt save data. Previously the game would crash at the main menu if corrupt save data was present - now it will be listed as corrupt data and can be safely deleted from the save game menu.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug when the player was resting in unsafe beds, and a bandits would spawn, but not actually do anything.
  • Fixed a number of animations not loading properly, causing certain characters to have no animations.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1574241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link