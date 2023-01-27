 Skip to content

God of Rock update for 27 January 2023

Character Spotlight: Kosaku

Share · View all patches · Build 10420128 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Called upon by the God of Rock, Kosaku is ready to emerge from hiding to perform the melodious sounds of the universe. This unique stance character can switch between deadly fire attacks and tricky ice attacks to become one with nature’s forces and claim his victory!

Watch Kosaku's spotlight trailer below to learn more about how to use his abilities to your advantage:

Read more about the characters at www.godofrockgame.com/characters.

God of Rock releases April 18, 2023 on Steam and consoles. For more information on God of Rock and Modus Games, visit [www.GodOfRockGame.com](www.GodOfRockGame.com) or follow @modusgames on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Discord.

Changed depots in development branch

