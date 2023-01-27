Character Spotlight: Kosaku

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Called upon by the God of Rock, Kosaku is ready to emerge from hiding to perform the melodious sounds of the universe. This unique stance character can switch between deadly fire attacks and tricky ice attacks to become one with nature’s forces and claim his victory!

God of Rock releases April 18, 2023 on Steam and consoles.