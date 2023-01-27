Roguelite beta

It’s finally here! The action roguelite version of Uragun is ready for beta testing. There’s an experimental branch on Steam (check details of how to access it here) in which you’ll be able to experience the whole new loop of the game. We’ll use this branch to collect your feedback, fix bugs, polish and balance the difficulty. Once it’s ready, it’ll become the main version of the game.

That was the short story. You can now leave and have fun with it or stay for a longer explanation of what can be found in that beta and how we got there as a studio.

What happens to the original Early Access launch version?

It will be forever available. A new branch has been created, called Legacy, that can be accessed at will. We do this both for the players and for the development team. We thought it was important to preserve it because, even if incomplete, a lot of work and care went into its creation and many found it enjoyable.

Conversion process

We apologise for the long wait. Although the game may look very similar on the surface, we had to modify and rethink all the underlying systems to make it work as an action roguelite.

And that is only half of it. At the same time, we were creating all the content needed for the game to be complete: enemies, boss fights, new levels, upgrades,... We are a small team and all this was a technical and design challenge that took us even longer than we anticipated.

The Result: Roguelite Uragun

The good news is that we’re very happy with the result! We feel that the game has become way more engaging, exciting and absorbing. We also believe that the new structure has elevated the existing combat gameplay that many of you already liked.

What to expect from the Experimental beta branch

Bugs, bugs everywhere! But also a whole playable version of the game with diverse runs full of upgrades, permanent progression, some narrative and even an ending.

Some among you love getting to play the beta of a game as soon as possible to report bugs and contribute with constructive feedback. However, in this state, you can experience some frustrating and undesirable situations. You can also get invested in progression that will likely be wiped. So if you are the kind who prefers to wait until everything is more stable and ready for everyone, that’s understandable. It shouldn’t take too long!

Uragun’s new structure

The beginning of Uragun is very similar to what you played on its previous version. You’ll be introduced to the combat mechanics and the story while completing missions in Barcelona. However, soon you’ll start noticing the differences. The biggest of them all happens after the mech is defeated and transported to the Hub. These are some of the key elements of Uragun in its action roguelite form:

Randomised map

In every run, you’ll have to navigate through every region map. The rewards (often 2) that can be found in every mission will be seen from the map. Current health, weapon status and many other considerations will be relevant in order to choose the path forward. These maps (and the associated rewards) are different after every death and restart.

Scalable random encounters

We have combined the handcrafted approach to our level design with a randomization system. The type of enemies, the amount, the sequence and the timing will be different every time you play the same level. This way, instead of memorising, the player is asked to master the combat systems and react to every new situation.

Perks and weapon modifications

During a run, the mech unit can be improved in different ways. Plugins will add new skills or improve some of the stats. They can be levelled up for an even stronger effect. Additionally, weapon mods are special effects that can be equipped on weapons with available slots. Experiment with their effects on every weapon type and combine them to create your favorite build. More than one weapon mod of the same type can be stacked to increase the intensity of the effects.

Permanent upgrades and loadout

Once the Mech is defeated, it will be reprinted on the Orbital Station that acts as your main hub. Modifications for weapons and other perks will be gone. However, the Intel that you have collected will be useful here to acquire permanent upgrades from the Research Tree. These upgrades will increase your survivability, attack or add some nice extras for the run. However, not all of them can be equipped at once since your Memory capacity is limited. You’ll have to choose wisely based on your preferred playstyle and strategy. Luckily, Memory capacity can also be increased, giving you a chance of stacking more of these upgrades in the future.

Other stuff also persists from run to run. Every new weapon type and heat attack obtained will become part of the permanent inventory and can be chosen at the start of the run.

Once you are ready, a new run can begin. The map generated will be new, with different rewards to obtain and missions to complete. The lessons learned, together with the new upgrades installed, should give you a better chance to get further this time.

How to access the Experimental Branch

Right click on Uragun on your Library and go to Properties.

Navigate to Betas and, in the box under “Enter beta access code to unlock private betas”, write the password:

pilotmissing

Click on “Check Code”.

Now, in the dropdown above, the option Experimental will be available.

Select experimental, close the window and Uragun will update to this version.

Ready to play!

In the future, you’ll be able to switch to the main branch (or legacy) from the same menu.

Feedback

We sincerely hope that you enjoy it! We’re eager to hear what you have to say, so please share your feedback on the Steam Community or join our Discord and let us know what you think.

Kool2Play

The Uragun Team