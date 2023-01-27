Two Months into Early Access Patch!

Hello weekend and hello new patch! 💙

Fixes in this patch include:

Teleport potion recipe should be given by Booker when you complete 30% of the Elorian Compendium and saved in cauldron recipe book (If you are past 30% in the Elorian Compendium quest you will have to start a new game to get this recipe)

Compendium books light up when you you have an item that can be donated in your inventory

Rae's shop bug fixed

Hazel quest: The Ancient Spell now gives you greater health and energy potion recipes

Hazel quest dialogue cleaned up

Hazel quest: Potion Brewing gives you correct explosion potion

Felix quest: Elixir #2 fixed

Laurel quest: Assumptions fixed

Locke quest: Dr. Fraud fixed

Locke quest dialogue cleaned up

Willow quest: The Unveiling cleaned up

Enzo quest: Incident on Royal Bridge fixed

Quest: The Missing Locke - Locke is no longer standing in the forest when he should be laying down

Player character no longer freezes when attacked by monster while fishing

Adjusted when low health and energy UI pops up so it is more consistent

When donating items in the library and a cutscene is queued up, the compendium books will be closed so no rewards or cutscenes are missed

You can no longer use items in your hotbar during dialogue

Stone paths can no longer be placed on top of each other, tiled tiles or crops

You can no longer sell buckets

Tools no longer interact with wrong tiles

Pet selection during player customization fixed

Bug related to not being able to sleep fixed

Please note:

The cauldron UI is a work in progress at the moment. When brewing potions (also when in Hazels potion brewing cutscene) please make sure your selector is on the potion you are creating. If your selector is elsewhere, like in your inventory, you will not be able to accept the potion.

Work in progress

Scale down HUD

Adjusting to different screen ratios (16:9 and wider)

Friendship quest cleanup

Cauldron UI

We are just a few days shy of being in Early Access for two months! In these last 8 weeks, we've been able to make many changes, improvements and bug fixes from all of your help and suggestions. Thank you so much for going on this journey with us! 💙