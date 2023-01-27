Week 1 - Bug-Fixes and Feature Updates

Wow, it's been one week since we launched! Extremely humbled by the number of folks joining the Discord server, asking questions, and reviewing the product.

Today's updates:

Fixed an issue with battles not having the proper script.

Fixed the issue related to "sticking" with collisions.

Added support for Clipping on the Entity.

Added more safe-guards for the different editors.

Removed Entity Touches Player; there is no way to determine which way the collision happens at the moment; use Player and Entity Touch (formerly Player Touches Entity).

Added protection from accessing local variables that do not exist.

The Future

There have been a lot of questions about what the future looks like and what's next?

I think most of the bugs have been worked out from Early Access, and I've been pushing a number of features/enhancements alongside the fixes themselves (check the prior updates).

Linux still has an issue (somehow) with right clicking in Ubuntu and derivatives. I'm not sure if this is pervasive throughout ALL distributions or if it's just limited to that platform. I'll get to debugging it in the future, if enough folks ask about it. Presently, we've only had two people who have used it -- and they ended up using Proton to just emulate it fine.

My next MVP/focus will be on map battles and making sure that works well/correctly. Why? Well, we're working on something special... Depending on how fast a couple of little elves work, there may be another sample project in the next month or two.

There will be a big focus on battles -- adding the ability to use items and escape.

I had intended to work on ambulation next, but battles are a big focus at the moment from user/community feedback... so, we're addressing those first.

Missing a feature or want something worked on? Get on our Discord and be vocal! That's how I know what is needed and what to prioritize!