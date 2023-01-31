Industries of Titan v1.0 is now available!



After over 2 years in early access, Industries of Titan is finally at 1.0. Some team members have been working on this game for over 5 years! To see this game reach 1.0 is a little surreal, and we can’t thank you enough for being with us on this journey. I know portraying an evil capitalistic overlord might not seem like it, but a lot of love has gone into this game. We sincerely hope you enjoy our game. 🙂

Changes and New Features

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

New Features

Campaign

Added cutscene for campaign victory

Improved campaign victory end screen appearance

Added additional metrics to the campaign victory screen

Locations and Weather

Added two new weather events: Aurora - Increases outdoor walking speed High Winds - Increases wind speed

Added two new map locations: Eerie Expenditure - A map that has a higher number of obsidian ruins and mineral patches, but fewer isotope patches Arid Acquisition - A map that has a higher number of inert ruins, and regular ruins but fewer isotope and mineral patches



Victory Points and Council Favor

Added 3 new victory points: Own a monument center Own transport hubs Unlock technologies in the tech web

Added new council favor option: Increase influence gain rate

Added new starting bonus: Aromatherapy: Pollution increases habitability. Pollution does more damage to citizens



Lore and Voice Over

Added additional Lore Logs for rivals, the Logistics Advisor and a handful of new characters

Added missing VO and explanation about Corporate Goals and adding

Added new VO for tutorial

new VO for tutorial Added a tooltip to the advisor panel's button

Visual Effects

Added visual flare when discovering inert ruins

Added smoke effects to crevices that are affected by the "Down the Hatch" starting bonus, and highlights as pollution sources when the pollution overlay is enabled

Added smoke VFX to Factories when emitting pollution

Added further improvements to visual difference between biomes

Added visual clarity to sectors on the campaign map so they look more like the biome they represent

Added colour to Purchasable Sectors on the campaign map when they are available to buy

Added VFX displayed on Air Purifiers

Added VFX to Monetization stations when Citizen ad revenue tech is researched

Added blinking notification to the Research tab on the top bar when research is complete

blinking notification to the Research tab on the top bar when research is complete Added improved rebel camp indicators on campaign map sectors. When a sector features higher rebel aggression, the camps on the tile will appear larger

Quality of Life

Improved Rival descriptions in campaign map tooltip

Added a popup notification when starting the game with saves from a previous version (Saves will be archived separately)

Added "Return to Campaign Map" button to the pause menu while in campaign sessions

"Return to Campaign Map" button to the pause menu while in campaign sessions This will return the player to the campaign map and forfeit the current session

Changes

Changed "Livability" to "Habitability" to better differentiate between tile based Habitability and global City Livability

Changed the default priority of the "Clean Up" job category so that Supply Smokestacks is above Clean Waste

Changed the tech web tooltip to display the current progress of active research

Changed tooltip for Corporate Goals button on the top panel to display the current Victory Points, how many are needed for the next trophy and current trophy level

Changed connection and upgrade tooltips for most buildings

Changed the art for most starting bonuses

the art for most starting bonuses Improved VFX displayed on Air Purifiers

Changed some VO to the campaign tutorial

Changed Confirm Favor button to always be visible while scrolling through council favor options

Changed idle player ships so that they attack enemy ships attacking a nearby friendly building

Changed the Council Communications tab to show applied Council favors even when it is locked

the Council Communications tab to show applied Council favors even when it is locked Changed many warning flags that contained words to use icons and tooltips

Balance

▲ Increased chances for artifacts to spawn in ruins

▲ Increased resource drop rate from ruins by 25%

▲ Increased resource drop rates for Large, and Obsidian ruins by 25%

▲ Increased the amount of resources in resource patches

▲ Halved time for input/processing/output of resource processors

▲ Starting bonuses that are not selected in a campaign will have a stacking credit bonus added the next time it is available

▲ Hospital range increased by 1

▲ Doubled benefits of "Max Influence" favor bonus

▲ Reduced the required buildings for tier 4 and 5 victory points

▲ Pollution damage to citizens reduced by 50%

▲ Decreased the amount of citizens required in the city to affect global livability

▲ Reduced tier level of HQ and Command Center range upgrades

▲ Increased Command Center range by 1 and vision by 2

⮂ Adjusted the map generation settings for all biomes

Biomes will now vary greatly in resource patch availability and quantity, as well as resource nodes, crevices, rocks, mountains, lakes and the amount/type of ruins that will spawn

▼ Worker movement speed tech reduced by 5%

▼ Base Global Livability reduced from 50 > 20

▼ Reduced passive dissipation rate of pollution by 50%

▼ Smoke stack pollution increased by 30%

▼ Mines now produce 50% more pollution than smokestacks

▼ Tripled habitability effects from Xethane and Pollution

▼ Pollution emitted from "Down the Hatch" bonus doubled

▼ Increased habitability penalty on roads from -1 > -3 for "Super Highways" starting bonus

▲Increased road habitability range from 1 > 3 to be in line with all other buildings

▼ Device construction time for "Off Brand Devices" increased by 50%

▼ "Off Brand Devices" construction cost adjustment reduced from -80% > -40%

▼ Influence cap added by Monument Research Center reduced from 100 > 50, Influence gain rate reduced by 1

Fixes

🪐Fixed buildings not keeping their original rotation when connecting

When two buildings are connected they will keep the rotation of the first building selected. If the connected building cannot face that direction after connecting then it will face the default direction

Devices in Factory interiors will keep their original orientations after connecting

Some blueprints that were created before this update for connected factories may not be applied correctly and will need to be re-created

Fixed council favor tooltips not updating when points are assigned/unassigned

Fixed habitability values not being scaled the same way in all the UI

The habitability bonus shown on a building will now match the one displayed in the habitability breakdown of nearby buildings

Fixed language button on main menu not updating after changing languages through settings

Fixed blueprints with currently unresearched devices not being usable if you could otherwise afford them

Fixed tooltip for Overlay and Filter at the bottom of the screen overlapping

Fixed turret model brightness dropping after being enabled

Fixed Gatling guns occasionally appearing to visually drift off their main target when attacking a building

Fixed a visual issue that could occur when the camera transitioned while a camera shake was occurring

Fixed ship priority list not updating after devices have been removed

Fixed missing habitability penalty for destroyed L2/L3 buildings

Fixed an issue where the screen could become blank after loading inside a shipyard with a constructed hull

Fixed an issue where Gatling Guns could play their animation indefinitely if combat was broken while they fired

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening the ship management panel after destroying a shipyard with a ship

Fixed connecting hospitals not increasing the hospital's healing range

Fixed ability to rebind Left/Right mouse button

Fixed waste modules displaying a "discard" button that could not be used

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a save that was made while the "Reset Favor' dialogue box was open

