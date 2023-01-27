New Feature: Bestiary

You probably never realized just how many creatures are gunning for your away team. What you need is...

The Bestiary!

Everything you've learned about every monster, all in one place. And the best part? When you've collected enough information (whether thru DNA samples or good old fashioned "what does this gun do"), you get a 25% chance to score a critical hit!

Available for everyone, right now!

But wait, there's more. If you call in the next 10 minutes you'll get...

This is just a small sample, but David has not only created unique icons for every type of damage, but also made 10 sets of every kind of gun, and we put them together so your toxic cloudgun has a very different appearance from your lightning rifle. And hammer grenades. What?! OK, look at the picture. It's actually a "concussion" grenade, but it does "smashing" damage, so yes, hammer grenades!

All this and so much more awaits you in...

Approaching Infinity!

(I feel like I'm doing a cheesy late-night commercial from the 80s, I don't know why.)

If this news wasn't long enough, or you're curious about the past and future development of the game, please check out my [2023 in RoguelikeDev] post ;)

I'm done.