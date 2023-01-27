Map Release & Bug Patches - 0.0.2.0





Hello Survivors,

There has been extensive work done to help push the game forward for content and bug patching, one of our major changes that was done, is the removal of Hyro. Hyro had underlying problems that we are still working to sort out, but for now I welcome you the new map, some of our players here will remember this old map, Elira, Elira underwent a lot of re-work to feature Tropical Swamps and Jungles, Alpine forests and winter forests and even a Desert!

We'd like to share a few screenshots taken from Elira here, but first we'd like to mention that Elira isn't alone in this transformation, Region1 was also revamped to feature the same biomes found in Elira!

Region1 is a smaller map designed for a smaller server, you can play solo in the map and have a enjoyable experience there, if you need extra room then look to use Elira, it's a good size map and can comfortably hold 150 players without being overly large to the point to where you can't locate other players, Both maps can be great options!

The changes made with the maps should also help with your in-game performance and create a overall positive experience, the feeling these maps give off is that of a primordial feeling which we think matches the game extremely well

Below you can find screenshots taken from both Elira and Region1

Elira











Region1









Now let's talk about bugs and gameplay issues, thanks to everyone's feedback and reports this is what we have done so far.

Rebalancing & Bugs

We've rebalanced some of the animals Speed and Damage, such as cougar, wolf, grizzly bear and some others, we also added their right click attack ability, which can only be used while standing in place, we feel this brings a more realistic approach or else the bite attack becomes useless. We've also fixed the respawn camera bug the purple border being stuck on your screen and the most requested issue, the flashing red border when your player was injured, we adjusted how fast it pulses and reduced the strength so it dosent overwhelm your screen, we adjusted the UI so your chat box will remain overlayed on top of the damage HUD and same for the player stats, weather information panel and tips panel. And of course we fixed the Region1 Issue where players were falling under the map

Servers

One of the biggest challenges we've faced is the disconnection bug, where you keep getting kicked out of the game while attempting to login or while already logged in, we've narrowed down a big issue spotted in code for why this is happening and it has been removed, however we don't have a large enough QA team to test this, but it seems very, very, very likely to have been the cause of the disconnection issues. We've also increased the data limit to our servers to give them a lot more breathing room to send information in and out, if too much information is trying to be replicated and the server isn't given enough head room to preform that task, it will cause the servers pipe line to freeze up and in return you end up with lag or other issues not being replicated correctly, such as bugged skins

Performance

Some stuff in relation to performance was we allowed players to reduce the amount of foliage on screen, thanks to a user on discord who posted a few images showing how this could be used as an exploit. We've since redone this system to prevent users from lowering their settings to see if any predators or afk players are hiding in bushes. And as you can tell all of the foliage has been replaced with new ones, these new trees, bushes etc. are super efficient so everyone should be good to play without problems with performance (keep in mind you do need a somewhat capable machine to play)

Blurry Rendering





Some complaints we had was the game appearing to be blurry, this was due to the rending method we were, the old one we used was FAA which caused a pixelated blur effect, we since switched over to TSR which gives you a nice a crisp look without being pixelated

That is all we have to share about this update, we hope you enjoy the game even more now! If you'd like to help be more involved with development and help us fix locate issues please join our Discord we'd love to have you!

-TheCenozoicEra