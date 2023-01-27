3D Joys 0.2.9 (Delete Account Button Added)

Version 0.2.9
You can now generate a Unique code that is tide to your account and send it with your username to 3djoys@gmail.com if you do not want PlayFab to have your info anymore.
Delete Account button is in the options menu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
