 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3D Joys update for 27 January 2023

3D Joys 0.2.9 (Delete Account Button Added)

Share · View all patches · Build 10419799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.9

  • You can now generate a Unique code that is tide to your account and send it with your username to 3djoys@gmail.com if you do not want PlayFab to have your info anymore.

  • Delete Account button is in the options menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link