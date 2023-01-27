Small update 27/01 - Patch 17

This week we worked a lot on marketing so this patch is very small but it includes the introduction of subtitles into the game for 2 voice-over : our first cinematic and the radio tape in Chapter 3.1 (Dive Into Darkness).

Our goal is to make the game's narrative accessible to all our players and we're going that way step by step. Don't hesitate to give us your feedbacks about those subtitles and the way they are implemented in Bad Dreams.

We did fixed some minor issues and did a large optimisation on our sounds.

We are currently working on many things. Our next week agenda is full of improvements :

Improving feeling of combat against our IA's (sounds, animations, physic)

Getting rid of some sprite clipping (blood stain on player's face)

Finally making those hands more beautiful and detailed.

We are still looking for feedbacks about your experience with the game. What do you think is better to improve in priority on Bad Dreams?