Update 0.90.217

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

For the last month, we’ve been fixing the errors and addressing the feedback we received after Playtest #1.

We plan to hold Playtest #2 on February 4-6.

This patch includes most of the changes and fixes to be tested during the week before the next playtest.

To conclude the introduction, we’d like to thank everyone who reported errors and gave their feedback after Playtest #1.

We also want to tell you that those who want to support the project can now preorder the game.

ROG’oms up!

Changes

Server | Backend

Added: A script for planned server shuts down that warns the players 15/5/1 minutes before it;

Fixed: A crash related to item requirements;



Client

Added: Mouse settings;

Changed: Lighting/Skies/Clouds; The fog now consists of 2 parts - from volumetric fog (that can be turned off in the settings) and general fog;

Fixed: Duplication of some types of vegetation in the pine forest biome that led to a decrease in FPS;; Cut down trees would disappear visually;



Tutorial:

Changed: Increased the max number of player characters to 10; Deleted some of the stages, reworked those remaining; The basement of the tavern was radically altered; A number of hints will now appear in the middle of the screen; The Tabula Rasa given in the tutorial will allow to redistribute only 5 points;

Fixed: Errors in dummy queueing; An error that made the debuff mentor applies undispellable; Some errors in annotation texts;



Rivulet Island:

Added: The Arena in the village; T0 Vendors (weapons/powders); Herbalist NPC; New teleport destinations and tokens;

Changed: Increased the number of recipes dropped by mobs; Crafting recipes dropped by some mobs were replaced with powder recipes; Increased the amount of resources and herbs by 25%, respawn time was decreased from 1.5 to 2 times; The respawn time of all regular mobs was decreased to 30 seconds; Almost entirely turned off the ecosystem on the island; Removed the graveyard on the north of the island;



Menu | Chat | Logs

Added: A multiple line string that allows to see the whole entered message; You can leave a queue by pressing the “door” icon; Several new images for the loading screen; Loading screen hints;

Changed: The default position of chat tabs;

Fixed: Editing of the text that was previously entered in the chat window; Long messages made the chat scroll to their first line only; Pressing “Enter” multiple times could block character controller;



Combat System | Equipment:

Added: A number of weapons will have different effects for hitting different body parts

Changed: Time between weapon swapping was decreased by 2-3 times, depending on the type of weapon. The animations were also speeded up drastically; Time to raise shield was decreased by 2 times; No stamina loss on being hit in the raised shield; A hotbar icon that only has an off-hand will now hint at the absence of a main hand weapon;

Fixed: MA and MD were incorrectly considered in the formula; Incorrect display of MA in the character window after re-equipping powders; Powder heating did not affect its efficiency; Passive regeneration of HP/MP disappeared after healing with a regular restoration powder;



Character | Vocations & Abilities | Quests

Changed: Character replication distance was increased to 100 meters; Interaction distance now depends on character height; Crosshair focus distance now depends on character height; The dodges will no longer increase character defenses;



AI/NPC:

Changed: AI replication distance was decreased to 100 meters;



Map & Compass:

Added: Quest markers; Quest markers will now be seen on the compass;

Changed: The map & compass will have max level of detail for all characters; Layer priority. Character marker will no longer mess with other more important markers;



Items | Crafting | Trade

Changed: Fall physics of loot bags and dropped items, and the synchronization of these between client and server; All pouches received an increase in their capacity;

Fixed: An error related to sorting and then buying goods from an NPC; Equipping of the recipe book by double clicking; Removing the item from equipment menu wouldn’t result in removing this item from the character;



Bugtracker & Other fixes: