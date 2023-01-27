Hotfix for regular and test version 4.9.5 #RutonyChat

► Localization fixes in English and Chinese
► #WASD. Connection balancing to reduce connection errors. Removed messages about the receipt of incorrect data from the site. Added support for followers. A little later, subscribers and highlighted messages will appear.
► #vkplay. Screening nicknames. Changing the connection method (for future planned changes on the site). Fixed a bug with the tag for accessing the chatter. Added label online from the site. Fixed a bug that the site was unavailable when localized to English.
► #Twitch. Added functionality for adding Socasters chat (for cooperative streams). The display of channel icons is only in the default theme.
► #Youtube. Added screening of nicknames.
► The setting Graphical acceleration is returned, as before, the graphical rendering of the page is shifted to hardware.
► Smooth transparency and accurate window size now affect Game Mode as well.
► Avatars. In test mode, the setting for displaying avatars from sites has been added (Settings - Themes). Currently relevant only for the default theme. And for sites Twitch, WASD, VKPlay, Trovo
► Notification constructor. Added the ability to resize the window.
► Make up a word. Fixed a bug due to which the guesser could change. Added setting The word is contained in the message (does not exactly match the answer and the message)
► Bot. Added the function to copy a preset to another profile
► Other minor changes.
