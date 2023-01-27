Overhauled Control Scheme Beta Is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10419745 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you everyone for your patience! In the last two weeks I managed to successfully overhaul the control scheme. Now you have four different control schemes:

Fixed camera - manual view rotation Panned camera - manual view rotation, camera position follows mouse Mouselook - the "Weird West" style, camera rotation follows mouse, interact by walking next to the object and pressing LMB. When aiming down sight, camera is fixed just like Weird West, but you can rotate the view with Q/E or mouse wheel (can be configured in settings) Gamepad - the same Weird West style controls like Mouselook, except with gamepad.

Here's how you can try it out:

Back up all the .dat files under C:\Users\<username>\AppData\LocalLow\RotoristWorkshop\Tunguska

this way when you revert back to full build, you won't lose anything. Add a beta using password "tunguskathevisitation" Enter the game, go to settings and change "Control Scheme" to "Mouselook".

Feel free to let me know if you run into any problems!

Thank you :)