Hotfix #8 - Fixed Crash Bug, Stuck T. Rex, Team Sorting, & More!

Attention Small Soldiers,

We've received confirmation from HQ. I'm pleased to announce that many bugs have been fixed because of your support! Soldiers, thank you for your service.

Please note: If you encounter any bugs when playing, please let us know on our Steam Forums or Discord. We will do our very best to iron them out.

PATCH NOTES

FIXED

Fixed Crash bug with certain NVidia GPU's when picking up the Radar attachment

Crash bug on the server when two players pick up a weapon at the same time

TRex being stuck outside Shed Arena

Team Sorting and unbalanced team bug

Adventure Dunes ambient audio cutting out during big waves

some coins on Adventure Dunes not being collectable

game intro UI not showing correct game mode in multiplayer

brobot missile launchers having collision

brobot missile launchers having collision Fixed Cheat Menu Night-Man cheat not being selectable with a gamepad

IMPROVED

Improved networking performance with lots of enemies in the world at once

networking performance with lots of enemies in the world at once

shadow performance in Adventure Dunes and Garden map

texture performance on Garden map, fixed Garden lighting being too dark

mesh and texture performance on Adventure Dunes

Have a pleasant weekend ahead, - Joe

Digital Cybercherries

