- A new game level that continues the main plot of the game: "Defense of Gam-Palace"
- New game weapon: sniper rifle
- Added ragdoll physics (WIP)
- Added 5 new achievements
- Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
- New reticle texture (the old one is now used only for melee weapons)
- Fixed problems with excessive subtitle background lengthening
- Another fixes for dialogue/locker screen offset on different screen resolutions
- Fixed potential crash due to some subtitles
- Fixed zombie damage timing
- Fixed NPC behavior if the player's character attacks from a height
- Weapons no longer switch to fists after some cutscenes
- Gam-Gun no longer keeps firing after cutscene with Ilya
- Grenade now instantly kills stealth enemies
- Fixed disappearing of the blur effect in some dialogs
- Player character can no longer sprint sideways and backwards
SALVATIONLAND update for 27 January 2023
Patch 0.9.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
