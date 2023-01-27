 Skip to content

SALVATIONLAND update for 27 January 2023

Patch 0.9.2

Patch 0.9.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new game level that continues the main plot of the game: "Defense of Gam-Palace"
  • New game weapon: sniper rifle
  • Added ragdoll physics (WIP)
  • Added 5 new achievements
  • Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
  • New reticle texture (the old one is now used only for melee weapons)
  • Fixed problems with excessive subtitle background lengthening
  • Another fixes for dialogue/locker screen offset on different screen resolutions
  • Fixed potential crash due to some subtitles
  • Fixed zombie damage timing
  • Fixed NPC behavior if the player's character attacks from a height
  • Weapons no longer switch to fists after some cutscenes
  • Gam-Gun no longer keeps firing after cutscene with Ilya
  • Grenade now instantly kills stealth enemies
  • Fixed disappearing of the blur effect in some dialogs
  • Player character can no longer sprint sideways and backwards
  • Fixed potential crash due to some subtitles

