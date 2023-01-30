Patch 16.17: A Long Awaited QoL Update!

Hello Universe Architects,

New quality of life improvements have come to the simulation! We hope they improve your progression and efficiency as you continue to embark on the ultimate quest for evolutionary knowledge.

A Hidden Gem

We've finally struck gold. Crack through all geodes at once with the new 'Open All Geodes' button in Mesozoic Valley!

Other New Features:

Purchase a new Bee Nanobot cosmetic skin in the Logit Store!

Now use the 'Value Sort' button on Idea generators!

FIXED: Camera exploit bug.

FIXED: Logit Prize unlock cutscenes should no longer repeat with simulation reboots.

FIXED: Value Sorting should now show up without needing to unlock the Kilobyte Capacitor in the Reality Engine.

Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

At the end of 2022, we released the beta of Evolution Island, a new Roblox game featuring the Cell To Singularity Land Garden. Thank you to everyone who has played it so far and gave us such valuable feedback! With this update, we also changed the location of the Roblox portal in the game... Can you find it?

Thank you again, Universe Architects! Our team is hard at work developing new content for 2023, and we can't wait to share with you what we have planned in the coming weeks.

Stay cellular!

~The Cells Team