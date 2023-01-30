Unsolved Case - Update 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10419630 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 11:06:20 UTC by Wendy

This update is huge because we completely reworked the multiplayer backend to fix connectivity issues, reduce costs, increase stability, and ensure long-term support of the platform.

WARNING: this update is NOT backward compatible, meaning to play together, players need to use game version 1.2.0 or later.

Changes and additions:

Reworked the multiplayer backend to fix various connectivity issues

Added 60 FPS cap

Added autosave after each level

Laser puzzle has now fewer obstacles and requires less precision to solve

The hint system now warns the user before giving a solution to the puzzle

The forklift puzzle now has additional control options

Bug fixes: