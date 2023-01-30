Unsolved Case - Update 1.2.0

This update is huge because we completely reworked the multiplayer backend to fix connectivity issues, reduce costs, increase stability, and ensure long-term support of the platform.
WARNING: this update is NOT backward compatible, meaning to play together, players need to use game version 1.2.0 or later.
Changes and additions:
- Reworked the multiplayer backend to fix various connectivity issues
- Added 60 FPS cap
- Added autosave after each level
- Laser puzzle has now fewer obstacles and requires less precision to solve
- The hint system now warns the user before giving a solution to the puzzle
- The forklift puzzle now has additional control options
Bug fixes:
- Fixed changing audio levels in some puzzles
- Fixed a bug that sometimes would prevent players from advancing a cutscene
- Fixed various connectivity issues
- Fixed a bug that would prevent achievements from being saved
Changed files in this update