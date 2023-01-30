 Skip to content

Unsolved Case update for 30 January 2023

Unsolved Case - Update 1.2.0

This update is huge because we completely reworked the multiplayer backend to fix connectivity issues, reduce costs, increase stability, and ensure long-term support of the platform.

WARNING: this update is NOT backward compatible, meaning to play together, players need to use game version 1.2.0 or later.

Changes and additions:

  • Reworked the multiplayer backend to fix various connectivity issues
  • Added 60 FPS cap
  • Added autosave after each level
  • Laser puzzle has now fewer obstacles and requires less precision to solve
  • The hint system now warns the user before giving a solution to the puzzle
  • The forklift puzzle now has additional control options

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed changing audio levels in some puzzles
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes would prevent players from advancing a cutscene
  • Fixed various connectivity issues
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent achievements from being saved

