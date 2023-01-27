New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we have Erika’s climb scene. In the beginning Erika seems distant from Brianna but not long after Brianna’s apology Erika breaks the ice between them with a warm embrace. They open up to each other. This is testable in the Experimental Hall in the Erika Climb Scene portal in both TP and VR.

Dragon Boss Iteration

We also have an update for you on the Dragon boss with a couple more features and more distinguishable attacks. Try her improved moves in the Dragon portal in the Experimental hall.

Spell Changes

Finally we have new Fire and Lightning spell belt particles in VR and an iteration on the Lightning channeling spells’ visuals.

