iRacing update for 27 January 2023

2023 Season 1 Patch 3 Hotfix 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full release notes below, or on the iRacing Members Forums, here:
https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/36265/2023-season-1-patch-3-hotfix-1-release-notes-2023-01-26-06#latest

=============================================
2023 Season 1 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2023.01.26.06]

This Hotfix includes a needed fix for the 2023 Season 1 Patch 3 Release.

TRACKS:

The Dirt Track at Charlotte
Fixed a wall snag issue and some troublesome bumps at Turn 3/4.

