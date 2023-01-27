You can find the full release notes below, or on the iRacing Members Forums, here:
https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/36265/2023-season-1-patch-3-hotfix-1-release-notes-2023-01-26-06#latest
2023 Season 1 Patch 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2023.01.26.06]
This Hotfix includes a needed fix for the 2023 Season 1 Patch 3 Release.
TRACKS:
The Dirt Track at Charlotte
Fixed a wall snag issue and some troublesome bumps at Turn 3/4.
