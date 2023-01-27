- Visual re-work of Hyperbolic Host and dialogue added to it (No voice acting yet)
- Dialogue added to the 'Keeper of Flames' previously known as the 'Fire Oracle' (No voice acting yet)
- Dialogue added to the 'The Golden Saint' (No voice acting yet)
- Softened up the background tiles in Deep Grotto
- Nameplate added to the Watcher
- SFX added to the Watcher
- The Watcher will appear in multiple places
- Changed how the IF invinsibility looks (it's now transparent)
- New room in the Deep Grotto
- New form of lore object added to the game : Readable runestone (more to be added later)
- Fixed a bug where you fall through spikes in that one room
- Fixed a bug where the volume of the music would never return to normal after starting a dialogue
Lone Fungus update for 27 January 2023
0.7.2 Some bug fixes and some preparation for the upcoming end game boss
Patchnotes via Steam Community
