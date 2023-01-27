 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 27 January 2023

0.7.2 Some bug fixes and some preparation for the upcoming end game boss

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Visual re-work of Hyperbolic Host and dialogue added to it (No voice acting yet)
  • Dialogue added to the 'Keeper of Flames' previously known as the 'Fire Oracle' (No voice acting yet)
  • Dialogue added to the 'The Golden Saint' (No voice acting yet)
  • Softened up the background tiles in Deep Grotto
  • Nameplate added to the Watcher
  • SFX added to the Watcher
  • The Watcher will appear in multiple places
  • Changed how the IF invinsibility looks (it's now transparent)
  • New room in the Deep Grotto
  • New form of lore object added to the game : Readable runestone (more to be added later)
  • Fixed a bug where you fall through spikes in that one room
  • Fixed a bug where the volume of the music would never return to normal after starting a dialogue

