Song of the Sabers - Patch 0.2.0

The first major content update for Slime Rancher 2 has arrived! Discover Powderfall Bluffs, a mysterious, glacial island off the coast of Ember Valley. As if it were a giant, icy time capsule, you’ll find a thriving community of prehistoric Saber Slimes and Thundercluck chickens within, as well as strange, auroral anomalies, a treasure trove of new resources, and more!

Song of the Sabers Features Overview

Explore a New Biome

Powderfall Bluffs is a prehistoric frozen island that has mysteriously emerged from the Slime Sea. It’s an icy biome unlike anything ever seen in Slime Rancher, but you’ll need to find it first before enjoying this winter wonderland. Here’s a hint: the entrance to it is located somewhere in Ember Valley…

Wrangle New Slimes

This snowy sanctuary is home to Saber Slimes—a ferocious blast from the past! And this update also includes a new, RARE slime, but we don’t want to make it overly easy for you to find it so that’s all the info you’re getting from us…

Source New Food

Prehistoric Thundercluck chickens roam among the snowdrifts. They’re scary looking! But they just look like dinner to a Saber Slime.

Gather New Resources

Powderfall Bluffs offers many new precious resources from its frigid peaks including impossibly Perfect Snowflakes, rare Sun Sap, and adorable Slime Fossils.

Build New Gadgets

Start an icy dust-up anywhere with the Snowball Machine or put other handy gadgets to use like the Hydro Shower, Location Markers, and new Warp Tech.

Craft Wintery Deco

Craft a giant snowflake just because you can, or a snow globe that plays music to really set the mood, as well as golden slime and chicken statues and earn the admiration (or at least curiosity) of your fellow ranchers.

Walk Upon Auroral Anomalies

Phantom-like flora gleam throughout the landscape and nightfall illuminates bridges that allow you to reach new heights along the icy mountains—but act fast before they vanish with the dawn.

Snowball Fights

Slimes love to play in the snow and won’t hesitate to engage in a snowball fight with you and other slimes!

Features List

Powderfall Bluffs

Real-time snow deformation

Snowball fights with slimes!

Auroral Anomalies

New Research Drones

New Treasure Pods

New Slimes

Saber Slime

Saber Gordo

[REDACTED]

New Slime Science Resources

Sun Sap

Perfect Snowflake

Slime Fossil

New (well, technically ancient) Chickens

Thundercluck

Thunder Chickadoo

New Vac Upgrades

Power Core Rank 4

Tank Booster Rank 4

Golden Sureshot Rank 1

Golden Sureshot Rank 2

Golden Sureshot Rank 3

New Utility Gadgets

Hydro Shower

Snowball Machine

Location Markers

Snowy Teleporter

Snowy Warp Depot

Powderfall Bluffs Portal

New Deco Gadgets

Golden slime statues

Chicken-themed statues (we do really important work here)

Lots of Powderfall Bluffs scenery deco

Special Powderfall Deco, including a giant snowflake, and an (also giant) musical snowglobe

Additional Changes

Additional Treasure Pods added to Conservatory, Ember Valley, and Starlight Strand

In-game analytics added to improve our ability to balance and tune the game. This can be opted out of in settings.

Triple Plort switch door in Starlight Strand now only requires one Plort switch

When loading a save fail, player now has the option to recover by loading the last autosave

Refinery items you haven’t unlocked yet are now hidden

Improved slime and resource interactions with lava

Page indicators on all UIs now clickable

New UI button animations

Bug Fixes

Replaced outdated visual effects and materials for classic slimes

Minor slime behavior bug fixes

Fixed keybinding icon display in options

Fixed incorrect or missing icons in the Fabricator

Corrected typos and inconsistencies in localization

Troubleshooted general in-world locations where players would get stuck, or fall through the world

Energy will now drain if Bea continues sprinting after landing

No more hen hens trapped below the coop in gully plot or trapped behind couches

Fixed edge cases that impact performance in the conservatory

Fixed issue where player couldn’t obtain the pink bonsai blueprint

Minor environment asset texture updates

Implemented missing shader quality function

Known Issues

An unsupported character may appear instead of an "x" in Russian.

The particle effects toggle has no effect.

Tabby Slimes will sometimes sit idle when they try to steal food.

Tarr sometimes do not despawn properly in unloaded scenes.

The golden angler statue has an incorrect newbucks cost.

Beyond the Frozen Horizon

Song of the Sabers is our first major content update for Slime Rancher 2 and aims to deliver more of what you know and love about Slime Rancher, with a few surprises along the way.

Following this update, Monomi Park will be developing new features that build upon the core activities and game systems of Slime Rancher, allowing you to experience Rainbow Island in new ways. We’re excited about this set of features that we think will wiggle, jiggle, and shake up the Slime Rancher formula.

Further out, Beatrix’s adventure will finally take her into the massive and mysterious Grey Labyrinth that blocks her progress across the furthest reaches of the island. And though its purpose and history remain unknown, it's clear that the key to unlocking the secrets of Rainbow Island lies beyond its walls.

For information on what to expect during Slime Rancher 2’s Early Access development, check out our Official FAQ.

For Slime Rancher 2 support issues, please visit the official Slime Rancher 2 Help Center.

Thank you again for your continued support of Slime Rancher 2. We hope you enjoy more of this strange, beautiful, and wiggly world we’re building for you to explore.

Stay wiggly,

Monomi Park