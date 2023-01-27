Dedicated Server, 32 Teams and Official League Start

Please Read if you Purchased (or otherwise acquired) the Game Prior to January, 26 2023

Dedicated Server

We didn't get a lot of feedback from people regarding the upcoming new release and use of the DEDICATED SERVER - so we are making one last post regarding this. There will be forthcoming tutorials and a manual on how to run a league via dedicated server.

We expect that upon the release of this next version that current users (owners of the game) will have invalid databases. This unfortunately means that your data (playbooks and team files) will not be usable when the new release happens...

AGAIN, WORRY NOT!

For a limited time, if you are a current owner of GotG prior to this release, we will work with you to update your database so it is valid with the new release!

Please reach out to us via Steam or Discord.

32 Teams

Additionally, with the new release the game will support 32 teams! This includes a season scheduler and playoff system!

Official League

The sign-up period for the Official League ends today! We have a good group of coaches ready to compete for the coveted Gridiron Bowl trophy and bragging rights as the first ever GotG Champion! which will earn them an automatic spot in our Hall of Fame!

It's not too late to sign up though if you haven't. If you want to sign up, head over and join Discord or shoot us a message here.

If you want to sign up AFTER 1/27/2023 but before the first game kicks off, you can. Just message us on Steam or Discord and we (as well as the other league members) will decide who to accommodate you.

We could not do this without your continued support. We cannot thank you enough. Honestly. And we hope that with this new release, leagues will begin to form and more and more people will play this amazing game!

Cheers!