领地：种田与征战 update for 27 January 2023

1-27 Urgent Update

27 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG animal life is too short, causing it to die quickly
BUG Occasionally, due to the priority building being stuck, all other construction tasks are stuck
Optimization Relax the restrictions on picking up things, when picking up things, you can allow other things on your body

