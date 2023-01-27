 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hell is Others update for 27 January 2023

HotFix 1.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10419271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello citizens!

With this hotfix, we fixed some bugs and introduced QOL improvements.

Also, We are aware of a problem causing players to be stuck in the "connection in progress" after log-in.
You can try to fix it by verifying the game files on the Epic Games library!

  • Fixed bug preventing the player from completing the tutorial after handing over the golden object to Octave.
  • Fixed the primary interaction of ON lights after getting placed inside the hub, making the player interact with them twice in order to shut them off.
  • Fixed bot spawns that caused some performance losses under certain circumstances.
  • Improved the pocket user experience.
  • Fixed bug preventing the Catalogue of Junk from updating if the object was placed in the pocket

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10419271
Hell is Others Content Depot 964441
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link