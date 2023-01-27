Disaster Band - Play the Medieval Dynasty track!

Hello friends of orchestral epic!

We have a special treat for you today! Our colleagues over here have given us a great soundtrack that you are welcome to play with your newly formed Disaster Band!

It's nothing less than these two wonderful tracks from Medieval Dynasty: “Off to New Shores” and “Family Business”! Play it with your friends!

Why don't you give it a try right now!

PS: If you haven't heard of Medieval Dynasty yet, check it out here!

Newly added tracks in v1.7.0.1

'Family Business'.

'Toccata without Fugue'.

'Off to New Shores'.

Fixed