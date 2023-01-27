 Skip to content

Disaster Band update for 27 January 2023

Disaster Band - Play the Medieval Dynasty track!

Disaster Band - Play the Medieval Dynasty track!

Share · View all patches · Build 10419199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends of orchestral epic!

We have a special treat for you today! Our colleagues over here have given us a great soundtrack that you are welcome to play with your newly formed Disaster Band!

It's nothing less than these two wonderful tracks from Medieval Dynasty: “Off to New Shores” and “Family Business”! Play it with your friends!

Why don't you give it a try right now!

PS: If you haven't heard of Medieval Dynasty yet, check it out here!

Newly added tracks in v1.7.0.1

  • 'Family Business'.
  • 'Toccata without Fugue'.
  • 'Off to New Shores'.

Fixed

  • Start button in lobby would have inactive color.
  • Instrument name in player list would not be updated when language was changed.

