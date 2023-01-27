Alpha 0.45

Enemies:

Added new enemy: Vesomor. Ranged/flying enemy that spits venom.

Balancing:

Reduced Dragon cost from 1000 to 600 of main resource

Increased Dragon range from 5 to 6

Increased hardened passive of Rock Golem from 3 to 5

Increased health regen of Nature Golem from 3 to 6

Increased buildable area space near Tree of Life

Enemies now gain a small stat increase each wave

Visuals

Slight improvement to Rock Gathering and Water Gathering visuals

Bugs:

Fixed bug related to sometimes being able to build on top of other friendly units

Fixed bug related to tutorial system blocking certain raycasts

Fixed visual bug when transplanting Dragon unit