Alpha 0.45

Enemies:
Added new enemy: Vesomor. Ranged/flying enemy that spits venom.
Balancing:
Reduced Dragon cost from 1000 to 600 of main resource
Increased Dragon range from 5 to 6
Increased hardened passive of Rock Golem from 3 to 5
Increased health regen of Nature Golem from 3 to 6
Increased buildable area space near Tree of Life
Enemies now gain a small stat increase each wave
Visuals
Slight improvement to Rock Gathering and Water Gathering visuals
Bugs:
Fixed bug related to sometimes being able to build on top of other friendly units
Fixed bug related to tutorial system blocking certain raycasts
Fixed visual bug when transplanting Dragon unit
Changed files in this update