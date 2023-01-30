Update 1.0.0 - Hobgoblins Update out now!

We live in dangerous times.

The goblin forces are advancing now more than ever, and while you're getting better, unlocking new hammers and better structures...

So are they. The goblins have found strong new allies in the hobgoblins. Bigger, stronger, and much badder. Ready to destroy you and all the statues you've worked so hard for.

But hope isn't lost just yet. As long as you've got your trusty hammer and the will to fight, we can still prevail!

These hobgoblins are an addition to the medium and hard modes as well as fully incorporated into the long-awaited EXTREME modes even more challenging than hard mode.

Below you'll find the full list of additions and tweaks in this update.

Features

Tribal hobgoblins, which lifesteal a little health back when attacking and passively heal when out of combat.

Gladiator hobgoblins, which go bezerk with low health increasing their attack speed and tough skin handeling structures very well.

Fistfighting with hobgoblins

Extreme modes

New stronger weapons and shields

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:

Increased performance of fire particles.

Falling into thepit in Mineral Mines, and Frozen Ruins now deals a little damage.

Reworked medium and hard modes in all levels.

Minecart can now be killed with a hammer.

Known Issues: