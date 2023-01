Share · View all patches · Build 10419076 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 15:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We've fixed some issues, so here it goes:

You can right click to cancel a current selection/action

When you finish a cultural victory, the victory icon is displayed correctly, in the score tab

Fixed the Grand Colossus wonder. It now gives the bonus correctly and stops giving 'infinite' city capacity.

Other minor fixes

Thank you everyone!