Big HOTAS Patch!

Hey all,

This patch focuses entirely on HOTAS selection and customization system.

Increase device detection limit from 4 to 14. Now if you have a whole bunch of devices connected they'll list them out. Keep in mind you'll want to choose your PRIMARY input device for controlling the aircraft. If you have a stick, throttle, pedals, etc you'll want to choose the stick.

Customization now fully works including saving profiles and resetting back to defaults.

We think we caught most, if not all, the bugs but as always if you encounter something wonky please drop us an email at support@bitplanetgames.com.

One final note: We've been getting a fair number of support emails from users using Remote Desktop. Here's the deal: We didn't work on Remote Desktop. It's a third party developed software that is designed to interface with your VR HMD and games. If UW2 is not working correctly with it you need to ask the developer of VD (Guy Godin - who is very nice and supportive) for support. Not us.

We can't magically make it work with a 3rd party software that we have no control over.

Next on our list is official Pico 4 Link support.