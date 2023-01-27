Update 0.5.3 New character Grendel's Mother!

This update includes a new character called Grendel's Mother. She has a passive ability that let's her attack while moving, which is something a few of you have asked for in the Steam discussion forum. She also comes with a new ability (that of course all the other characters can unlock in a run as well) called Bloodlust. It increases the basic attack speed when active which fits well with Grendel's Mother's ability to attack while moving. You can see a short gif of her with the Bloodlust ability active here below. This update also comes with a bunch of new combo upgrades, upgrades that unlock if you have unlocked two specific abilities. So take a look at those and see if you can come up with some exciting new builds with them.



Features/Improvements

Added a description of the selected characters passive ability on the character select screen

New character Grendel's Mother

New ability Bloodlust, increase your attack speed by 40% for 6 seconds

New upgrade Bloodlust Duration, increase the duration of Bloodlust

New upgrade Bloodlust Attack Speed, increase the attack speed buff of Bloodlust

New upgrade Bloodlust Unstoppable, gain Unstoppable for 1 second after making a basic attack while Bloodlust is active. Available if Bloodlust and Unstoppable are unlocked this round

New upgrade Bloodlust Unkillable, become Unkillable for 1 second after making a basic attack while Bloodlust is active. Available if Bloodlust and Block are unlocked this round

New upgrade Bloodlust Lifesteal, heal for 3 health each time a basic attack hits an enemy while Bloodlust is active. Available if Bloodlust and Channel Heal are unlocked this round

New upgrade Bloodlust Armor, basic attacks when Bloodlust is active grants a stack of Hardened Skin lasting for 6 seconds increasing the armor by 5, refreshing when new stacks are applied, and stacking up to 10 times. Available if Bloodlust and Hardened Shield are unlocked this round

New upgrade Dash Weapon Throw, cast a free Weapon Throw behind you when using Dash. Available if Dash and Weapon Throw are unlocked this round

New upgrade Dash Unstoppable, become Unstoppable during Dash. Available if Dash and Unstoppable are unlocked this round

New upgrade Block Weapon Swing, do a free Weapon Swing when the Block ability ends if any damage was blocked. Available if Block and Weapon Swing are unlocked this round

New upgrade Blink Attack Speed, gain 50% increased attack speed for 4 seconds after using Blink

New upgrade Stealth Attack Speed, gain 50% increased attack speed for 4 seconds when the Stealth ability ends

New upgrade Stealth Armor, gain 50 armor for 4 seconds when the Stealth ability ends

New upgrade Sprint Armor, gain 50 armor while the Sprint ability is active

New upgrade Clone Lava Pools, clones leaves lava pools behind them when you use Flame Walk

New upgrade Clone Sprint, clones sprint when you use Sprint

New upgrade Channel Heal Unstoppable, become Unstoppable when Channel Heal is active

New upgrade Weapon Dash Stealth, Weapon Dash deals triple damage if used while in Stealth

New upgrade Weapon Throw Stealth, Weapon Throw deals triple damage if used while in Stealth

New upgrade Weapon Swing Stealth, Weapon Swing deals triple damage if used while in Stealth

Balance changes

Increased Thor's base health regen from 2 per 5 seconds to 4 per 5 seconds

Increased The Ghostly Nun's base pickup range from 2.5 to 3.0

Increased Hrungnir's base health from 170 to 190

All obelisk challenges now respawn at the same time if possible

Increased the chance to get the damage upgrade for Weapon Throw

Increased the chance to get the damage upgrade for Weapon Swing

Increased the chance to get the damage upgrade for Weapon Dash

Increased the chance to get the movement upgrade for Block

Increased the maximum number of lava pools from 16 to 128

Bugfixes