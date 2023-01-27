Update 0.5.3 New character Grendel's Mother!

This update includes a new character called Grendel's Mother. She has a passive ability that let's her attack while moving, which is something a few of you have asked for in the Steam discussion forum. She also comes with a new ability (that of course all the other characters can unlock in a run as well) called Bloodlust. It increases the basic attack speed when active which fits well with Grendel's Mother's ability to attack while moving. You can see a short gif of her with the Bloodlust ability active here below. This update also comes with a bunch of new combo upgrades, upgrades that unlock if you have unlocked two specific abilities. So take a look at those and see if you can come up with some exciting new builds with them.
Features/Improvements
- Added a description of the selected characters passive ability on the character select screen
- New character Grendel's Mother
- New ability Bloodlust, increase your attack speed by 40% for 6 seconds
- New upgrade Bloodlust Duration, increase the duration of Bloodlust
- New upgrade Bloodlust Attack Speed, increase the attack speed buff of Bloodlust
- New upgrade Bloodlust Unstoppable, gain Unstoppable for 1 second after making a basic attack while Bloodlust is active. Available if Bloodlust and Unstoppable are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Bloodlust Unkillable, become Unkillable for 1 second after making a basic attack while Bloodlust is active. Available if Bloodlust and Block are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Bloodlust Lifesteal, heal for 3 health each time a basic attack hits an enemy while Bloodlust is active. Available if Bloodlust and Channel Heal are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Bloodlust Armor, basic attacks when Bloodlust is active grants a stack of Hardened Skin lasting for 6 seconds increasing the armor by 5, refreshing when new stacks are applied, and stacking up to 10 times. Available if Bloodlust and Hardened Shield are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Dash Weapon Throw, cast a free Weapon Throw behind you when using Dash. Available if Dash and Weapon Throw are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Dash Unstoppable, become Unstoppable during Dash. Available if Dash and Unstoppable are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Block Weapon Swing, do a free Weapon Swing when the Block ability ends if any damage was blocked. Available if Block and Weapon Swing are unlocked this round
- New upgrade Blink Attack Speed, gain 50% increased attack speed for 4 seconds after using Blink
- New upgrade Stealth Attack Speed, gain 50% increased attack speed for 4 seconds when the Stealth ability ends
- New upgrade Stealth Armor, gain 50 armor for 4 seconds when the Stealth ability ends
- New upgrade Sprint Armor, gain 50 armor while the Sprint ability is active
- New upgrade Clone Lava Pools, clones leaves lava pools behind them when you use Flame Walk
- New upgrade Clone Sprint, clones sprint when you use Sprint
- New upgrade Channel Heal Unstoppable, become Unstoppable when Channel Heal is active
- New upgrade Weapon Dash Stealth, Weapon Dash deals triple damage if used while in Stealth
- New upgrade Weapon Throw Stealth, Weapon Throw deals triple damage if used while in Stealth
- New upgrade Weapon Swing Stealth, Weapon Swing deals triple damage if used while in Stealth
Balance changes
- Increased Thor's base health regen from 2 per 5 seconds to 4 per 5 seconds
- Increased The Ghostly Nun's base pickup range from 2.5 to 3.0
- Increased Hrungnir's base health from 170 to 190
- All obelisk challenges now respawn at the same time if possible
- Increased the chance to get the damage upgrade for Weapon Throw
- Increased the chance to get the damage upgrade for Weapon Swing
- Increased the chance to get the damage upgrade for Weapon Dash
- Increased the chance to get the movement upgrade for Block
- Increased the maximum number of lava pools from 16 to 128
Bugfixes
- Fixed some sound effects not respecting the volume setting
- Fixed a bug causing clones to always have the Berserker's Feet passive
