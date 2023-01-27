 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 27 January 2023

Build 0.1988

Share · View all patches · Build 10418921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks again for your continued testing! Already getting some good feedback overnight which I have actioned.

-packing incubators (eg. algae tank/furnace) will drop any in their storage, rather than lose it
-tool tips have extra line so text not overlapping
-remove multiple wall packs. All blueprint recipes now only fabricate one item, (and atomise to one item) to aimplify and remove any resource number/tool tips confusion.
-updated wall and ceiling costs to be lower, and build time is now much lower (1 sec).
-attempt to fix unchildattractor nullreference crash. This may have caused packing process to fail.

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link