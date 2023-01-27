Build 0.1988

Thanks again for your continued testing! Already getting some good feedback overnight which I have actioned.

-packing incubators (eg. algae tank/furnace) will drop any in their storage, rather than lose it

-tool tips have extra line so text not overlapping

-remove multiple wall packs. All blueprint recipes now only fabricate one item, (and atomise to one item) to aimplify and remove any resource number/tool tips confusion.

-updated wall and ceiling costs to be lower, and build time is now much lower (1 sec).

-attempt to fix unchildattractor nullreference crash. This may have caused packing process to fail.