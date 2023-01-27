Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.4.2)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the "Snap Doors to Walls" map editor tool

Improvements

Changed the map editor tools to only apply to the selected assets

Prevented from modifying the map editor project assets

Improved the UI

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the map editor storey buttons not updating when placing assets on a new storey

Fixed the mission generator placing obstacles in front of doors

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.