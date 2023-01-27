Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.4.2)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the "Snap Doors to Walls" map editor tool
Improvements
- Changed the map editor tools to only apply to the selected assets
- Prevented from modifying the map editor project assets
- Improved the UI
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the map editor storey buttons not updating when placing assets on a new storey
- Fixed the mission generator placing obstacles in front of doors
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch