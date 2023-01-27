 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 27 January 2023

2023 Year 1 Month 27 Day [Lone Star] [Phase 2 has begun] [Major update!]

Share · View all patches · Build 10418828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First, new content

  1. New Enemy Character [Big Sword]

[Weapon] [Storm Sword]

[Physical Injury] [360]

[Critical Chance] [50%]

[Critical Hit Damage]

[Attack speed] [1.0S]

[camp] [judge] [fallen soldiers] [heavily armed troops]

[HP 100000] [Repair 100]

[ZJ 300000] [Repair 300]

[Skill]

[Ping A]

[Jump 300%]

[Sudden heavy cut 600%]

[Big sword chaos 300%]

[Big windmill 300%]

[Accumulator spike 900%]

  1. Added a new decapitation target, finally can return!

  2. Some changes have been made to the map

  3. The UI has added content that will be updated in the next version

Second, the author's message

In honor of Sword wind, so I made Storm Sword, and that's it! [In the future, players will have the chance to play the character of Storm Sword]

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link