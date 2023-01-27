2023 Year 1 Month 27 Day [Lone Star] [Phase 2 has begun] [Major update!]

First, new content
- New Enemy Character [Big Sword]
[Weapon] [Storm Sword]
[Physical Injury] [360]
[Critical Chance] [50%]
[Critical Hit Damage]
[Attack speed] [1.0S]
[camp] [judge] [fallen soldiers] [heavily armed troops]
[HP 100000] [Repair 100]
[ZJ 300000] [Repair 300]
[Skill]
[Ping A]
[Jump 300%]
[Sudden heavy cut 600%]
[Big sword chaos 300%]
[Big windmill 300%]
[Accumulator spike 900%]
-
Added a new decapitation target, finally can return!
-
Some changes have been made to the map
-
The UI has added content that will be updated in the next version
Second, the author's message
In honor of Sword wind, so I made Storm Sword, and that's it! [In the future, players will have the chance to play the character of Storm Sword]
Changed files in this update