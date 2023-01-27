 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kenomaze update for 27 January 2023

Kenomaze Discount Update! 🎆%

Share · View all patches · Build 10418817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Music has been removed.
  • Changed Developer Name to TKY.
  • Loading Error "Failed to load audio/bgm/Menu.ogg" has been fixed.
  • Loading Error "Failed to load audio/bgm/InTheMaze.ogg" has been fixed.
  • Added "Child" as NPC. He is the best playtester I`ve ever had.
  • Floor 18 has been improved.
  • Floor 20 has been added!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2059401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link