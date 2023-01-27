Kenomaze Discount Update! 🎆%

- Music has been removed.
- Changed Developer Name to TKY.
- Loading Error "Failed to load audio/bgm/Menu.ogg" has been fixed.
- Loading Error "Failed to load audio/bgm/InTheMaze.ogg" has been fixed.
- Added "Child" as NPC. He is the best playtester I`ve ever had.
- Floor 18 has been improved.
- Floor 20 has been added!
