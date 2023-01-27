Share · View all patches · Build 10418805 · Last edited 27 January 2023 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixed:

· Crash problem on some PCs

· The options button disappeared on some Macs

· The black screen problem on some Macs

· Modify some misspellings

If you found any bugs, please send an email to AkabaStudio@foxmail.com

thanks!