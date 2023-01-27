 Skip to content

LoveChoice 拣爱 update for 27 January 2023

【Bug fix】

Share · View all patches · Build 10418805 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed:

· Crash problem on some PCs
· The options button disappeared on some Macs
· The black screen problem on some Macs
· Modify some misspellings

If you found any bugs, please send an email to AkabaStudio@foxmail.com
thanks!

