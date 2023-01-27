Update 2.0

This update brings important changes to improve your gaming experience. It includes a complete overhaul of the user interface with visual improvements, enhanced special effects, important bug fixes and a redesign of the turn by turn system that caused comprehension problems in the past.

In addition to this, this update also includes balance adjustments for certain cards and creatures, as well as performance improvements for a smoother gaming experience.

The save system has been fixed, but there may still be some errors when launching the game for some users.

You can contact us on our discord in case of problems: https://discord.gg/epnf3F3c

We apologize that the release of our game has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. We know you were excited to play the final version and we sincerely apologize for this delay and for the lack of communication in recent months.

The development process has resumed its normal course and updates will resume their usual pace.

We are also grateful for the feedback and suggestions from our players who helped improve the balancing of cards and creatures. We will continue to work hard to improve your gaming experience and we invite you to contact us on our discord in case of problems. Thank you again for your support and engagement with our game.

CM.